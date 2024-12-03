Crime falls over past year

Release date: 03/12/24

Reported crime has decreased year-on-year in South Australia, latest police statistics reveal – as SAPOL cracks down on violent and antisocial behaviour.

Nearly 1,500 fewer offences against the person and against property were reported in the September rolling year period (122,413 offences) compared to the previous rolling year (123,840 offences), representing a reduction in crime overall.

Significant declines were recorded in robbery offences (23 per cent decrease on the previous rolling year), theft from a motor vehicle (17 per cent), illegal use (10 per cent) and sexual assault (5 per cent).

Residential serious criminal trespass, relating to house break-ins and home invasions, also fell five per cent by over 300 offences – the third successive drop compared with previous periods.

Additional and highly visible police responses in the CBD and regional South Australia are bolstering efforts to prevent and detect offending.

Dedicated operations are further addressing crime to ensure public safety.

It follows SAPOL data recently released which shows dozens of knives and bladed weapons have been seized and more than a thousand metal detector searches were carried out in the 2023-24 financial year.

This year knife crime is down in aggravated robbery (17 per cent decrease), aggravated sexual assault (11 per cent), assault police (24 per cent) and common assault (8 per cent).

The Government is committed to helping SAPOL keep the community safe, expanding on ways to support current officers and attract new recruits – including a global campaign to recruit up to 200 experienced international officers, with the first group starting at the Police Academy last month.

A series of measures to address knife crime and introduction of the toughest penalties in the country as part of comprehensive law reform is also underway.

Quotes

Attributable to Dan Cregan

The Government is determined to support SAPOL to keep the community safe.

As our state grows, these figures reflect a decrease in crime over the past year.

We will continue to ensure we have the toughest penalties available to hold offenders to account.