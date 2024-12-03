Have your voice heard: apply now for the Minister’s Disability, Youth and LGBTIQA+ Advisory Councils

Release date: 03/12/24

South Australians with disability, young people and members of the LGBTIQA+ community will have the opportunity to bring their views, experiences and expertise directly to the State Government with applications now open for the Minister’s Disability, Youth and LGBTIQA+ Advisory Councils (MACs).

MAC members play an important role by sharing their real-life stories to inform real solutions. They meet four times a year with the Minister for Human Services Nat Cook, to provide strategic advice and help shape government policy, strategy and legislation.

All MAC members are compensated for their time and service.

Being a MAC member also offers valuable networking opportunities, professional and personal development, and direct access to decision-makers.

The government is particularly interested in applications from young people with disability, Aboriginal LGBTIQA+ individuals, and those from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

Aboriginal Peoples are strongly encouraged to apply to ensure that their perspectives are represented in these important conversations.

The Youth MAC is open to South Australian residents aged 15 to 25.

The LGBTIQA+ MAC is open to all LGBTIQA+ South Australian residents aged 15 and over.

The Disability MAC is open to South Australian residents aged 15 and over with disability, who care for someone with disability, or have relevant lived experience.

Established by the Minister for Human Services in 2022, the MACs were formed as part of the Malinauskas Government’s ongoing commitment to giving these communities a direct voice to government on reform areas that matter most to them.

Applications close 17 January 2025 and the online application process is simple, accessible and easy to navigate.

Learn more and apply at dhs.sa.gov.au/MAC.

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

The Advisory Councils are important to me and they’re important to this government because they directly inform policies that improve the lives of South Australians and make our community more inclusive.

The new Ministerial Advisory Councils will play an important role in advising me directly on the issues that matter most to our youth, those with a disability and LGBTIQA+ people in South Australia. I invite you to bring your lived experience to the table.

Attributable to Sisaleo Philavong, Chair, DMAC

Having served on the Disability Advisory Committee, I've found deep personal fulfilment of how our lived experiences and collective voices shape South Australia's services and legislation, ensuring they remain accessible and inclusive and create meaningful change in the daily lives of people living with disabilities in our community.

In particular, the work through critical reforms in safeguarding CALD communities with disabilities, disability rights legislation, and inclusive education following the Disability Royal Commission recommendations and domestic violence against both men and women and the promotion of Pavely have been my memorable highlights.