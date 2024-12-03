AHA podcast: Preparing for the Future — How the Age-Friendly Health Systems Initiative Is Transforming Care for America's Aging Population 

In this conversation, Dave Eaker, geriatric program manager at Atrium Health, and Shannon Morton, assistant vice president of patient care services at Atrium Health Cabarrus, discuss the reasons the organization joined the Age-Friendly Health Systems Initiative, the infrastructure being developed across the system and the difference it has made for the aging population. LISTEN NOW



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.