30 Local Businesses and 100s of Snow Globes on Display at the 2024 Holiday Home Tour Boutique in Santa Clarita Valley

Holiday Home Tours 2024 Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Boutique at Williams Ranch Holiday Home Tours 2024 Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Boutique December 8 in Halsey Canyon Williams Ranch in Halsey Canyon, Santa Clarita County, Offers Stunning Views

Shop and holiday tour on Dec 8, 9 AM–4 PM, for a free holiday boutique with dozens of local vendors, Santa, food, crafts & snow globes at Williams Ranch.

This event is not just about shopping; it’s about coming together as a community to celebrate the spirit of the season, support local vendors, and create special memories with loved ones.” — Sadie Williams, Owner at Williams Homes

SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Williams Homes is thrilled to invite the Santa Clarita Valley community to the Henry Mayo Newhall 2024 Holiday Home Tour Boutique. This free, family-friendly event will take place on Sunday, December 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the stunning new Williams Ranch model homes in Hasley Canyon, 28801 Hasley Canyon Rd, Castaic, CA 91384.Attendees will experience a stunning showcase at one of the brand-new model homes: “Model Christmas — Snow Globe Winter Wonderland.” Also featuring a variety of local vendors and exciting holiday festivities, the outdoor boutique is an ideal destination to kick off the holiday season.Adding to the holiday cheer, the event will include:• Photos with Santa Claus• Hot cocoa and coffee by XRO Fresh Churro Bar• Delicious food for purchase from BBQ 43 Food Truck and Tacos Jimenez• Craft activities for kids“We are thrilled to host this year’s Holiday Home Tour Boutique at Williams Ranch,” said Sadie Williams, Owner at Williams Homes. “This event is not just about shopping; it’s about coming together as a community to celebrate the spirit of the season, support local vendors, and create special memories with loved ones.”Featured vendors include:• A Lil This A Lil That• Accessories For You• Beauty by Bash Body• Bonita Kolinski• Brilliant Beauty by Melissa (Mary Kay)• C Designs• Chase Collective• Chrisie’s Collection• Color Street-Majestic Manis• Couture Kitchen Apparel• Creative Threadworks• Dollars for Dogs• Doterra Essential Oils• Greta the Happy-Maker• Hazel’s Bagz & Apparel• Knit Me Sew Me• Lilly’s Boutique• Lorena’s Pottery• Luv2Paint• Marr Art Designs• My Cute Little Craft Shop• OTM Handmade• Patsy’s Creations• SNR Fashions• Strawberry & Fig• Studio Bijoux• The Accessory Island• Touchstone Crystals by SwarovskiDon’t miss this festive, community-centered event! Admission is free, and all are welcome. Make this December 8th a day of holiday magic at the Williams Ranch model homes in Hasley Canyon.Proceeds for the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Gala and Holiday Home Tours event will benefit the Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center. Donations can be made at: https://www.henrymayo.com/support-henry-mayo/foundation-classes-and-events/ holiday-home-tour-gala-and-boutique.For more information, please contact the Foundation office at 661.200.1205. For information about Williams Ranch or Williams Homes, please call or email 661.344.9200, williamsranch@williamshomes.com, or visit https://www.williamshomes.com/new-home-communities/los-angeles/williams-ranch # # #ABOUT WILLIAMS HOMESWilliams Homes is a residential homebuilder headquartered in Los Angeles, California that specializes in building high-quality new homes for families. Founded in 1996, the privately-owned company has built thousands of homes during the last two decades in the Western United States, including communities in California, Montana, Idaho, and Texas. Committed to insightful design and superior craftsmanship, Williams Homes continues to set a new standard in homebuilding and ultimately, the customer experience. For more information, visit williamshomes.com.ABOUT HENRY MAYO NEWHALL HOSPITAL FOUNDATIONHenry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation is a non-profit, tax exempt organization under the 501(c)3 Internal Revenue code. The Tax I.D. number is 95-3849903 23845 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355.

