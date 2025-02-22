New Townhome Grand Opening Celebration of Palmera at Camarillo Village, Calif.

Palmera offers 4 floorplan types for resort-style living. Palmera at Camarillo Village, New Townhomes in Ventura County Camarillo Village includes mixed-use retail space for destination-style living.

CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Williams Homes is excited to invite the community to the highly anticipated Grand Opening Celebration of Palmera at Camarillo Village on Saturday, March 1, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This special event will showcase the beauty, comfort, and modern living of this brand-new neighborhood in the heart of Camarillo.Guests will have the opportunity to tour three stunning model homes and explore the state-of-the-art Community Recreation Center, offering a glimpse into the elevated, resort-like lifestyle Palmera has to offer.In addition to the tours, attendees can enjoy:● Complimentary delicious eats from local food trucks● Sweet treats and refreshing drinks — also complimentary● Exciting giveaways and more!“Palmera at Camarillo Village is designed for those seeking contemporary homes in a destination-like, well-connected community,” said Kyle Milano, Southern California Division President at Williams Homes. “We are thrilled to open our doors and invite homebuyers to experience the thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship, and incredible amenities that make Palmera a resort-style living neighborhood.”Palmera at Camarillo Village offers a collection of beautifully designed townhomes featuring modern floor plans, stylish finishes, and an unbeatable location close to shopping, dining, and top-rated schools. Several variations on five groups of tri-level floorplans include ground floor entry to a flex space, split-entry, and second-level living room front door entry.The community includes two recreation centers (one of which features a fitness center), two pools, a small dog park, and walking pathways throughout. Mixed-use retail space in the southwest corner will also be constructed in the near future. Whether you’re looking for your first home or your forever home, Palmera provides the perfect blend of California coastal comfort and convenience.Join us on March 1 and be among the first to discover Palmera at Camarillo Village!For more information, visit palmerawh.com or contact Michael Brunette or Noel Gonzales: palmera@williamshomes.com, 800.578.4709

