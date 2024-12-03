Lea Rutherford of Education Today Enterprises LLC to be Featured on Close Up Rado

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lea Rutherford, educational coach and co-founder of Education Today Enterprises, LLC., is pleased to announce the upcoming release of two highly anticipated books and a third book still in the writing stages. The first book, “From There to Here,” is set to hit the shelves soon, while the second co-authored work, “The Road to Entrepreneurship Starts with Why: Drastic Steps to Success,” is slated for release on December 1, 2024. A third title, currently in the making, “The Naysayers Won: The Naija Love Scam—Blowing the whistle on the Nigerian titled scammers using marriage for U.S. citizenship,” promises to be eye-opening, educational, and revelatory.

A Healing Woman’s Journey to Wholeness

“From There to Here: A Transparent Journal of a Healing Woman’s Journey to Wholeness” is a woman’s journal written by Lea Rutherford herself. This book offers an intimate glimpse into Rutherford’s journey to wholeness, inspired by emotional experiences and challenges of her first marriage. This transparent journal serves as a testament to the strength and resilience required to navigate life’s ebbs and flows. Lea’s powerful narrative will resonate with women facing similar struggles, offering a road map to healing and self-discovery.

A special book signing event for “From There to Here” is scheduled for September 30th, with the location to be announced. This event will offer readers the opportunity to meet Lea, discuss her unique journey, and purchase personalized copies of the book.

Inspiring Tales of Entrepreneurial Success

Her second book, “The Road to Entrepreneurship Starts with Why: Drastic Steps to Success,” co-authored with Rutherford’s business partner, Toni Harris Taylor, is a compilation of powerful stories from 13 dynamic entrepreneurs. This compilation is designed to share unique entrepreneurial journeys, emphasizing and answering the critical question of “why” behind each venture. These inspiring stories provide valuable insights and lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs, showcasing diverse paths to success. Mark your calendars for December 1, 2024, when this book is set to be released.

Exposing a Personal Tragedy to Warn and Educate Women

In the midst of writing her third book, “The Naysayers Won: The Naija Love Scam—Blowing the whistle on the Nigerian immigration scammers using marriage for U.S. citizenship,” Lea is inspired to educate and warn women after a personal harrowing experience. This poignant and timely book uncovers the stark realities of immigration scams orchestrated through fraudulent marriages. Rutherford recounts her deeply personal and painful story, shedding light on deceptive practices that exploit vulnerable women for citizenship benefits.

For Lea, seven years of emotional turmoil culminated in June this year when her then-husband, who had exploited her resources for comfort and citizenship, left her reeling from false accusations and emotional manipulation. After doing careful research, Lea learned about an international school of thought, Fraud School, that teaches desperate men how to target, find, and court vulnerable American women.

By turning her pain into pages, Rutherford hopes to educate women, offering them the wisdom and resilience she garnered through her ordeal. “The more I’m able to talk, write, and share this story and what I’ve learned, the more I’m able to heal,” shares Lea. “I’m driven to educating women worldwide about these types of scams. If I can save just one woman from this level of pain and deceit, I’ve succeeded.”

“The Naysayers Won” has a tentative completion date set for next year.

Educational Coaching: Empowering Minds, Transforming Lives

Apart from her writing endeavors, Lea Rutherford continues to leverage her profound educational expertise by offering educational coaching services through her company, Education Today Enterprises LLC. Known for her remarkable ability to simplify complex content, Rutherford connects with struggling learners, facilitating a deeper understanding of various educational subjects. Her coaching extends to personalized strategies and innovative methods that drive engagement and foster a love for learning among students of all ages.

Lea Rutherford’s journey into the world of education began in college when she discovered her unique talent for making complex subjects accessible to young learners. Over the years, she has honed her skills, employing specific strategies that span across different educational content areas. Her teaching philosophy emphasizes that children “don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care”—a wisdom she imbibes into her coaching and teaching practices.

Rutherford’s educational philosophy also draws from her early career when she recalls teaching hormone-ridden 8th graders in a challenging environment. With immense dedication, she pioneered innovative grouping strategies, turning classroom learning into a cooperative and educational experience. By using mnemonics and engaging techniques, she made difficult subjects, such as metric system conversion, palatable and fun. Her innovative and empathetic approach left a lasting impact on her students, even seeing one former student utilizing her teaching method years later in medical school.

Lea Rutherford is a passionate educator, author, and co-founder of Education Today Enterprises LLC. With a career dedicated to empowering students and transforming educational experiences, Rutherford has authored multiple books articulating her insights and life experiences. Her company’s mission is to make education accessible, engaging, and meaningful for all students. Rutherford’s educational coaching services tailor learning strategies to meet individual needs, fostering an environment where students achieve full potential.

