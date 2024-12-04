Adriana’s Insurance Promises Free Holiday Cheer with the 2024 Santa Tour at Pico Rivera Sports Arena

Adriana's Santa Tour Invitation

PICO RIVERA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adriana’s, a leader in the insurance industry in California, is thrilled to announce the return of its 18th annual “Santa Tour,” a festive event that brings holiday cheer to the community.This beloved event, set to hit the Pico Rivera Sports Arena on Saturday, December 7th from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM will include opportunities for kids and family to enjoy festive activities, meet Santa Claus, receive a free gift from Adriana Gallardo herself as well as from influencers Kenia Ontiveros, Angelica Vale, and many more surprise guests.Committed to celebrating the spirit of giving, Adriana’s has designed the Santa Tour Wonderland to spread joy and holiday cheer to all families. The free event will feature festive photo opportunities with Santa, holiday treats, music, family-friendly entertainment, and even snow!“We’re so happy to bring back the Santa Tour this year,” said Adriana Gallardo, CEO of Adriana’s, “We’re especially excited to bring the Tour to a larger venue and hope that more members of the community come and join us.”When asked why she continues to host this event after 18 years, Gallardo intimated she believed it captured the spirit of the season. “We have these big events because it’s our way of saying thank you to the communities that have supported us for over the past 30 years.”Doors to the event open at 10 AM. Attendants should queue up by the Photo with Santa station to take advantage of the free photo opportunity and gift. Gallardo’s team encourages families to come early so they can secure their surprise gift as they are first come first serve and limited to only children in attendance.Event Highlights Include:Photos with Santa ClausHoliday treats and gamesSurprise gifts & guestsFamily-friendly entertainment

