Sabrina Carpenter Visiting Copenhagen in 2025

Popular world concert tour coming to Royal Arena

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copenhagen has been added as a stop on American singer Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short N’ Sweet” World Tour. The European leg of the tour is currently scheduled to run from March 3rd through April 3rd. (Carpenter may also perform at select European music festivals outside this window.) The Short N’ Sweet tour is expected to be one of Europe's biggest concert tours of 2025.

The performance is also one of Copenhagen Royal Arena’s top upcoming events.

Here’s the key information:

Date: 31 March 2025

Location: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Hannemanns Allé 18-20, 2300 København, Denmark

Venue capacity: ~17,000 (depending on stage configuration)

Opening act(s): To be determined

Gates open: Not yet announced

Tickets: Available through her official tour page (https://store.sabrinacarpenter.com/pages/tour) and secondary resale sites. Buying from scalpers or other non-official channels is discouraged.

Rules: Royal Arena’s rules include: no smoking, no professional recording devices, and no dangerous objects. Find more here: https://www.royalarena.dk/en/rules-for-royal-arena.

Public transport: Royal arena is accessible by public transportation via the Ørestad and Vestamager Metro stations and the Ørestad regional train station

This information is provided as a courtesy to attendees. If you have questions or are looking for official guidance, Royal Arena staff can be contacted at: E-mail: info@royalarena.dk or phone: 0045 32 460 460.



