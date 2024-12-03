Jamail Larkins Named New Corporate Angel Network Ambassador

Young cancer patient flying to treatment center - compliments of Corporate Angel Network

Jamail Larkins, a distinguished aviator and business aviation leader, accepts role with non-profit 'CAN' to provide life-changing cancer patient transportation

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jamail Larkins, a distinguished aviator and entrepreneur in the business aviation community, has been appointed as an Ambassador for Corporate Angel Network (CAN), the nation’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free transportation on business aircraft for cancer patients. Through this partnership, Larkins aims to expand CAN’s life-changing impact by leveraging his platform and passion for aviation.

“As someone who has dedicated my life to aviation, I’ve always believed in its ability to bring people together and solve meaningful challenges,” said Larkins. “Corporate Angel Network is an extraordinary organization that uses business aviation to make a difference for cancer patients, and I’m honored to join their mission.”

Since 1981, Corporate Angel Network has arranged more than 69,000 cancer patient flights, utilizing empty seats on corporate aircraft. These flights enable patients to access treatment centers across the country, alleviating the financial and logistical burdens often associated with medical care.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jamail Larkins as our newest Ambassador,” said CAN President and CEO Robert Stangarone. “His dedication to business aviation and commitment to positively impacting the industry aligns perfectly with CAN's mission. We are confident that Jamail will help us reach new heights in our efforts to support cancer patients.”

In his role as an Ambassador, Larkins will help raise awareness about CAN’s mission, engage with potential donors, and inspire more corporate flight departments and aviation professionals to participate in the network.

“My goal as an ambassador is to shine a spotlight on the incredible work CAN is doing and to rally even more support from the aviation community,” Larkins added. “Together, we can help ensure that no cancer patient has to worry about how they’ll reach the care they need.”

Flight departments and other operators who utilize jet or turboprop aircraft flown with two pilots and are interested in participating can reach Corporate Angel Network directly by calling (914) 328-1313.

About Corporate Angel Network

Corporate Angel Network (CAN) is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to help cancer patients access the best treatment centers in the country by arranging free travel on corporate aircraft. Whether a patient is traveling for surgery, clinical trial, or a second opinion, CAN aims to reduce a patient’s physical, emotional and financial stress by providing a seat on a corporate flight. CAN works closely with America’s leading corporations to match empty seats with patient flight requests. Thanks to the generous support of these companies, CAN has coordinated more than 69,000 flights since its founding in 1981.

How to donate to CAN

Whether it's $5 or $500, all donations truly matter. We use donations for a variety of purposes, including ground transportation, hotel accommodations and other patient service requests. Visit the CAN website to make a donation today!

About Jamail Larkins:

A World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leader, a History Maker in the Making for MSNBC (2010), an experienced Aerobatic Pilot, and a sought-after public speaker, Jamail Larkins is an entrepreneur, the founder, and Chief Executive Officer of two successful companies and the first Ambassador for Aviation & Space Education for the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration.

Through his work with numerous aviation organizations, Jamail has become one of North America’s most notable young leaders in aviation. He has flown with the Navy’s prestigious Blue Angels, been featured in the Air & Space Smithsonian Museum, been named the #1 Entrepreneur under the age of 30 by Inc Magazine, received a Certificate of Special Recognition from the United States Congress, has been named One of the “History Makers In the Making” by MSNBC’s The Grio, was named the Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year by Black Enterprise Magazine, named a Forbes 30 Under 30 for Energy and Industry, testified in front of Congress on the aviation industry, and most recently named one of Goldman Sachs’ 100 Most Innovative Entrepreneurs. To follow along on Jamail’s journey to promote aviation, please follow @Jamaillarkins on Instagram.

