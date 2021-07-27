New AVIATE with Shaesta Podcast Features Dr. Sima Samar - Afghan Women’s and Human Rights Advocate

Special Bonus Episode from New Podcast AVIATE with Shaesta Featuring Dr. Sima Samar - Afghan Women’s and Human Rights Advocate

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shaesta Waiz, the youngest woman to fly solo around the world in a single-engine aircraft, announced her new podcast platform earlier this week, AVIATE with Shaesta. As an exclusive bonus episode just released, Shaesta talks with Dr. Sima Samar, human rights activist, and former Minister of Women’s Affairs of Afghanistan, to discuss what the US military exit after 20-years will mean for the women of Afghanistan.

In addition to being a doctor, Dr. Sima’s career path has taken her to become an educator, government official for women affairs, an advocate for women and education, a human rights activist, and above all, a beacon of hope for the Afghan people. In 2009, she was the runner up for the Nobel Peace Prize. Hear what Dr. Sima has to say about how the US exit will impact Afghani women, the Taliban’s most recent act against education, her views on how we can support and her advice to the Afghani women. What will happen to the Afghan women, especially all the hard work and progress from the last two decades? Join Shaesta, the first certified civilian female pilot from Afghanistan, in this special conversation, as she speaks with the notable, Dr. Sima Samar.

Designed for women in aviation to simply express themselves, AVIATE with Shaesta foundational themes, Acknowledge, Vocalize, Inclusion, Act, Travel, Evolve (AVIATE) shape her conversations with some of the most leading women in aviation and aerospace, across various media outlets.

Season one of the podcasts are available across all podcast platforms on July 30, 2021 and sponsored by Atlantic Aviation. The exclusive bonus episode with Dr. Sima is available now at https://www.aviatewithshaesta.com/episodes/introduction-8j3jp.

About Shaesta Waiz:

The youngest woman to fly solo around the world in a single-engine aircraft, Shaesta was also the first certified civilian female pilot from Afghanistan. She founded Dreams Soar, Inc. in 2014 to share her story and encourage women to follow their dreams, regardless of the challenges. After 145 days, 22 countries, 32 outreach events inspiring more than 3000 young girls and boys, Shaesta completed her global solo journey for STEM and aviation education in October 2017. Born in a refugee camp, Shaesta and her family traveled from Afghanistan to California to escape the Afghan-Soviet war. Shaesta’s fascination with flying led her to pursue an education in the non-traditional field of aviation at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where she earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degrees. In 2020, she was named FAA Ambassador. Today, Shaesta is focused on the new podcast platform, Aviate with Shaesta where she has captivating dialogue with the most interesting female aviators focusing on the themes Acknowledge, Vocalize, Inclusion, Act, Travel, and Evolve (AVIATE).