City of Lawrence Announces Members of Community Budget Committee

The City of Lawrence is proud to announce the members of its inaugural Community Budget Committee, created to bring diverse perspectives and types of inquiry to the City’s budget process. These committees will provide recommendations to the City Manager on creating a balanced and sustainable budget for 2026, focusing on aligning resources with community priorities. An additional cross-departmental team of City employees will serve on the City Employee Budget Committee, offering additional perspectives and questions to increase knowledge of and familiarity with the budget.

“Our community is facing significant financial pressure, and some tough choices must be made for the 2026 budget,” said City Manager Craig Owens. “Our process is better when informed community members work together on solutions that account for what our fellow neighbors want and need. Collaboration and compromise will be necessary.”

The committee will meet approximately six times over eight months, beginning in December 2024. Community Budget Committee Members include:

Sarah McGreer Hoyt

James Bowen

Sheri Ellenbecker

Erik Sartorius

Jacob Fowles

Whitney Lang

Paul Carttar

The City of Lawrence appreciates the dedication of these individuals as they work to ensure the budget reflects the needs and values of our community. Additional opportunities to participate in budget engagement activities will be available to community members, and we’re focused on a substantive budget exploration throughout the upcoming year.

