From War Zone to an 8 Figure Exit, Power Couple Launches Shift Intelligence with Proven Systems to Transform Businesses

Ivan and Mariana Polic, Founders of Shift Intelligence

Ivan & Mariana Polic escaped war-torn Serbia, turned a failing aerospace company into an 8-figure exit, now launch Shift Intelligence.

No matter what the situation is, there is a special custom process or pathway for you, a pathway through to your dreams. That dream is still alive, no matter where you find yourself right now.” — Ivan Polic

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shift Intelligence, a business transformation system developed by former aerospace manufacturing executives Ivan and Mariana Polic, announces remarkable success metrics across multiple industries, following the founders' eight-figure company exit completed in just six days.The systems, born from the Polics' experience rebuilding their aerospace manufacturing company after losing 97% of revenue in 2008, has demonstrated significant results across various sectors. Recent client successes include a consulting firm that grew from $2M to $5M while reducing operational hours by 75%, and a seasonal construction company that doubled revenue to $4M while achieving unprecedented employee retention."No matter what the situation is, there is a special custom process or pathway for you, a pathway through to your dreams," says Ivan Polic, former professional soccer player turned aerospace entrepreneur.The Shift Intelligence methodology focuses on five key areas: organizational alignment, financial clarity, business systems optimization, exit strategy development, and ultimately - founder freedom. The system has proven particularly effective in partner separation negotiations and business turnarounds.The Polics recognize businesses face increasing pressure to adapt to rapid market changes. Their approach, developed through their experience in crisis management—from escaping war-torn Serbia to navigating the 2008 financial crash—offers a systematic framework for business transformation.Mariana shares, “It is more difficult doing it alone, but doing it together makes the journey better and success more possible.”ABOUT IVAN & MARIANA POLIC, FOUNDERS OF SHIFT INTELLIGENCEIvan's visionary engineering mindset with Mariana's practical implementation expertise to help business owners achieve both financial success and personal freedom. Their unique approach integrates business systems optimization with personal development, drawing from their extensive experience in both corporate transformation and trauma healing work.Shift Intelligence provides a comprehensive masterclass, founder freedom insights, and freedom toolkit through their website. Selected businesses can apply for exclusive strategy sessions. For more information about the Shift Intelligence system and to access these resources, visit ShiftIntelligence.co/tools

Elon Musk, Ivan, Mariana and The American Dream

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.