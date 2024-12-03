Triad Service Solutions Acquires Brite Solutions to Expand National Reach and Enhance Industry Expertise

Brite Solutions Triad HQ

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triad Service Solutions (“Triad”), a premier provider of comprehensive facility maintenance and cleaning services, announced today the acquisition of Brite Solutions , a nationwide leader in complete facility maintenance for transportation, logistics, and warehousing facilities.This acquisition represents a significant milestone in Triad's growth strategy, enabling the company to expand its offerings to high-demand, 24-hour operations that require skilled and reliable service providers. Brite Solutions’ extensive subcontractor network, comprising over 200 vendors in 46 states, strengthens Triad’s operational excellence and improves its ability to deliver consistent, high-quality results.Ken Davis, CEO of Triad Service Solutions, emphasized the strategic benefits of this partnership, saying “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Brite Solutions into the Triad family. Their vast experience in logistics and warehousing services complements our existing portfolio and opens the door to cross-selling opportunities for services like concrete polishing and floor maintenance. This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional solutions to our clients while expanding our reach and capabilities.”Mark Papp, President of Tide Rock YieldCo, added, “We’re excited about the continued growth of Triad. With this acquisition, the company will have more than tripled in size from the time of our initial investment. The addition of Brite Solutions reinforces our belief in Triad’s ability to scale while maintaining its commitment to quality and reliability.”Brite Solutions has established itself as a trusted partner in maintaining large-scale facilities that demand expertise in ensuring cleanliness, safety, and operational efficiency. The transportation and warehousing sector presents a unique opportunity for growth through value-added services, including HVAC coil cleaning, exterior pressure washing, and emergency response solutions.This announcement follows Triad’s acquisitions of Central Midlands Cleaning and American Cleaning International, LLC, further demonstrating its dedication to building a comprehensive service platform that caters to diverse industry needs.About Triad Service SolutionsTriad Service Solutions specializes in facility maintenance and cleaning services designed to keep facilities in pristine “Grand Opening” condition. With a focus on reliability, quality, and customer-centric solutions, Triad serves clients across the healthcare, education, retail, and hospitality sectors. Visit www.triadservicesolutions.com for more information.About Brite SolutionsBrite Solutions is a leader in cleaning and maintenance services for transportation, logistics, and warehousing facilities. With a proven track record of excellence, Brite Solutions has built a reputation for reliability and consistency, supported by a skilled subcontractor network. Visit https://britenationwide.com for more information.

