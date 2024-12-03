JUSTICE COURT JUDGE SELECTION MEETING PLANNED FOR PLEASANT GROVE

Pleasant Grove, Utah—The Pleasant Grove Judicial Nominating Commission has scheduled a meeting on December 5, 2024 to review applications for a justice court judge position that will serve Pleasant Grove, Utah. The position will replace Judge Randy Birch who resigned in March. The Commission will begin the meeting at 9:00 a.m. in the Pleasant Grove City Hall, which is located at 70 South 100 East in Pleasant Grove, Utah.

The early portion of the meeting is scheduled for public comment about issues facing the Utah judiciary and improvements to the system. Public comments will be accepted from 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Following the public comment period, the meeting will be closed to allow commission members to review applications for the vacancy.

Individuals interested in submitting oral or written commentary to the commission during the public comment portion of the meeting must contact Jim Peters at (801) 578-3824 or jamesp@utcourts.gov to request an appointment.

# # #