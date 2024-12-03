Unlimited Fusions Studios Launches Digital Experience on Roblox in Partnership with Brazilian Rapper Victor Massaki

Rap Battle experience featuring Brazilian artist Victor Massaki inside Roblox

In “Subway Rap Battles ft. Massaki”, players will face intense freestyle battles and develop their improvisation skills.

FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unlimited Fusions Studios, a game and experience development studio on the Roblox platform specializing in influencers and artists, announces the launch of a new interactive experience inspired by rising urban music star Victor Massaki. The Brazilian rapper, who has already amassed over 800,000 followers on TikTok and 2.1 million on Instagram, gained public acclaim with authentic freestyle performances filmed inside train cars. Now, he invites fans to dive into his vibrant virtual world with an energetic and authentic experience on Roblox.The experience brings Victor Massaki’s universe to life, offering a journey filled with music, rap battles, interactive challenges, and exclusive content. Players can explore settings reminiscent of the train cars where Victor started his career, unlock unique items, and participate in live events with the artist. This marks the first time a Brazilian musical artist integrates Roblox into their official launch strategy. With this initiative, Victor Massaki explores new ways to connect with fans and positions himself at the forefront of music marketing innovation in Brazil.Roblox and TikTok: A New Frontier for Artists and InfluencersWith the growing popularity of digital entertainment platforms, Roblox and TikTok have emerged as powerful tools for influencers and artists. While TikTok is widely known for short, viral videos encouraging rapid and widespread content sharing, Roblox offers a complementary and equally impactful proposition: interactive worlds where fans can explore, play, and deeply engage with artists.Roblox boasts over 230 million monthly active users globally, with players spending an average of 2.5 hours daily on the platform. This allows for more prolonged and immersive interaction compared to TikTok’s quick consumption model. For artists like Victor, Roblox presents an opportunity to establish a lasting and engaging connection with their audience through gameplay mechanics, live events, and digital monetization elements such as virtual item sales and exclusive passes. “We believe Roblox is a crucial platform for artists and influencers looking to expand their business and connect with fans innovatively,” says Ivan Kako, founder of Unlimited Fusions Studios.Brazil is currently one of the largest countries in terms of daily active users on Roblox. Brazilian players are known for being highly engaged in live events and open to exploring new content and virtual worlds, making Roblox an appealing space for influencer and brand activations. This strong user base presents significant opportunities for digital marketing campaigns and monetization, especially in music, fashion, and entertainment sectors.This represents a unique opportunity for Brazilian influencers and artists to connect with a digitally native audience already accustomed to social and interactive experiences. The potential to reach millions of active players in Brazil on a single platform makes Roblox a powerful tool for business expansion and brand strengthening.The Power of FusionUnlimited Fusions Studios lives up to its name, embodying its core principle: the fusion of ideas, generations of talent, and worlds. The studio brings together seasoned veterans from the traditional gaming and entertainment industries with creators native to emerging platforms. "Not long ago, brands, artists, and influencers had limited options for developing their own games and experiences. Creating a specific game for a content creator or brand was expensive and had uncertain returns. This changed with UGC platforms like Roblox," said Ivan Kako. "Our goal is to harness the incredible potential of established industry professionals and emerging talents on Roblox. Together, we’re not just creating experiences—we’re shaping professionalsand creating business opportunities for everyone to thrive."“Unlimited Fusions quickly understood and translated our strategy to Roblox,” says Victor Massaki’s manager Rafael Meneses. “Their expertise in gaming and professionalism were fundamental to our collaboration, and we look forward to continued growth together.” Victor Massaki's experience is now free to all Roblox players. Get ready to hop on the freestyle train and live the artist's journey innovatively and interactively!Access the experience at https://www.roblox.com/games/124841943898420/ . For more information, visit www.unlimitedfusions.com

