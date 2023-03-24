IT’S A BIRD! IT’S A PLANE! IT’S POTATO MAN! FAN-FAVORITE CARD GAME RETURNS TO THE U.S. WITH NEW ART AND A NEW PUBLISHER

Mind’s Vision will bring Potato Man, The Legacy of Cthulhu, and other international tabletop games and graphic novels to the NA market starting this spring.
Potato Man not only has all that with its quick and fun vibe, but it also fits our core mission to bring more international authors and designers to the North American market.”
— Otavio Lessa
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Potato Man, the cult trick-taking card game from german creators Günter Burkhardt and Wolfgang A. Lehmann, is returning to the North American market this May. It features updated visuals made by Guilherme Cavalcante for Geeks N’ Orcs, the Brazilian studio responsible for the international rights of the title
“Potato Man was originally released in 2013 by german publisher Zoch Verlag and appeared on recommended list from Spiel des Jahres, the prestigious tabletop game award from Germany, in the following year ”, explains Renato Simões, founder of Geeks N’ Orcs.”I bought the international version and loved it, so I contacted the authors to acquire international rights. Sometime later, we reworked the visuals for our Brazilian release to be more cheerful and colorful, and the game quickly became one of our best-sellers. More importantly, we saw that roughly 35% of our first print run ended up going overseas via grey market. So we’ve been looking for partners to make things official in many territories,” concludes.
That’s when Mind’s Vision appeared. The new US-based label, founded by Brazilian expats Otavio and Renata Lessa, was looking for its first releases and got excited with the idea of starting its operations with such an exciting and market-proven product. “It was a no-brainer. We needed a game with instant recognition from the tabletop game community, and Potato Man not only has all that with its quick and fun vibe, but it also fits our core mission to bring more international authors and designers to the North American market,” said Otavio Lessa, Mind’s Vision President and Co-Founder.
“When we started evaluating titles to kick off our line-up, we were looking at tabletop products in three categories: RPGs, board games, and card games. While we moved fast with the first two categories to fill up our 2023 calendar, we couldn’t find a card game for our catalog that really spoke to us. When we discovered the possibility of working with Potato Man, we jumped at the opportunity immediately,” celebrates Renata Lessa, Mind’s Vision Publisher and Co-Founder.
Between the two founders of the company, there are two decades of experience in publishing, marketing, localization, and customer support. Together with a team of collaborators and creators from four continents, they have resources with experience working with major entertainment brands like Blizzard, Amazon, Krafton, NetEase, Image Comics, IDW, and Wizards of the Coast.
Mind’s Vision also recently launched a crowdfunding campaign for their first tabletop RPG title, The Legacy of Cthulhu, from 101 Games, another Brazilian studio. The campaign was funded in its first hour and blasted through all its original stretch goals in less than 24 hours. Set in a post-apocalyptic world dominated by Cthulhu and other creatures from H.P. Lovecraft’s lore, the title will keep its crowdfunding campaign open for pledges until April 28, 2023, at Gamefound.com, with a delivery date set for later this year.
The label is also ready to launch a series of RPG adventures and game aids compatible with 5E in the next few weeks while preparing announcements for its first major board game and graphic novels. “We have more than 20 titles signed, including international crowdfunding hits and passion projects from award-winning talent, including Eisner Awards nominees,” teases Otavio.
