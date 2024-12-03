NJDEP Grants First-Ever Permit for Solar Panel Recycling to Commercial Solar Panel Recycling of Phillipsburg

Commercial Solar Panel Recycling home in Phillipsburg's historic McGinley Mills Commercial Solar Panel Recycling Deframer Phillipsburg 2024 Commercial Solar Panel Recycling Deframer Team Phillipsburg 2024

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Phillipsburg, NJ - December 3, 2024) – A significant milestone has been achieved in New Jersey’s commitment to sustainability and clean energy. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has granted the first-ever permit for solar panel recycling to Commercial Solar Panel Recycling , located in Phillipsburg’s Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ).New Jersey, as a national leader in renewable energy, has a responsibility to ensure the environmentally responsible development of the infrastructure that will help us reduce climate pollutants,” said New Jersey Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette. “This Research and Development permit is the first step in ensuring that New Jersey will have the appropriate protocols in place to sustainably process end-of-life solar panels.”This groundbreaking RD&D permit, Certificate of Authority to Operate (CAO) a Research, Development & Demonstration Project to Manage Non-Hazardous End-of-Life Solar Panels, issued by NJDEP’s Bureau of Recycling & Hazardous Waste, Division of Sustainable Waste Management will enable Commercial Solar Panel Recycling to process end-of-life solar panels, recovering valuable materials such as glass, aluminum and silicon. By recycling these materials, the company will help to reduce waste, conserve resources, and promote a more circular economy."The NJDEP’s RD&D certification for solar panel recycling marks a critical step in advancing long-term solutions outlined in my newly introduced New Jersey Senate Bill 3399, which mandates end-of-life recycling for solar and photovoltaic energy facilities and structures. This milestone and CSPR’s initiative as the first solar panel recycling operation in New Jersey are an exciting start toward a greener, more sustainable future," affirmed New Jersey State Senator Bob Smith, a key supporter of renewable energy initiatives in New Jersey.“This permit represents a pivotal leadership moment in New Jersey’s sustainability journey, and we are proud to lead the charge in establishing a viable, scalable solution for solar panel recycling,” stated Glenn Laga, Co-Founder and CEO of Commercial Solar Panel Recycling. “By recovering and reintroducing valuable materials into the manufacturing process, we’re not only reducing New Jersey’s landfill waste but also creating new jobs in an emerging industry poised to manage the growing volume of end-of-life solar panels.”Commercial Solar Panel Recycling is committed to reducing America’s growing landfill burden through responsible and sustainable PV array recycling practices. The company's facility, located in the historic McGinley Mills, is now moving forward to utilize advanced technologies to recover valuable materials from solar panels, minimizing environmental impact and maximizing resource efficiency.About Commercial Solar Panel RecyclingCommercial Solar Panel Recycling is a leading provider of solar panel recycling solutions, specializing in the safe and efficient disposition, recycling, and repurposing of decommissioned and end-of-life solar panels from installers, utilities, roofers, and other commercial and industrial entities. With our “zero landfill goal,” we empower business owners, state authorities, and the solar industry to achieve a truly sustainable lifecycle for renewable energy e-waste. We help organizations actively support a circular economy while adhering to strict industry regulations, diverting panels from landfills and maximizing resource recovery through innovation and partnerships. A proud SEIA member headquartered in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Commercial Solar Panel Recycling offers nationwide transportation, packing, and processing of broken and used photovoltaic (“PV”) panels. Visit www.commercialsolarpanelrecycling.com to learn more.###

