Commercial Solar Panel Recycling Offers Relief Services for Hurricanes Milton and Helene PV Damage

Special PV panel recycling relief services to solar communities and businesses in states impacted by recent hurricanes.

Our goal is to be a resource and helpmate that alleviates the burden on communities and landfills while contributing to the recovery process.” — Glenn Laga

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial Solar Panel Recycling , a leading provider of solar panel recycling solutions and a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) is announcing special relief services to solar communities and businesses impacted by recent hurricanes.To support disaster recovery efforts and help homeowners, utilities and businesses recover from storm damage, Commercial Solar Panel Recycling is offering a special rate for the pickup, transportation and recycling of palletized, damaged solar panels. The company will pick up pallets of damaged solar panels in affected areas, including Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, at an inclusive low cost per panel rate.“We understand the devastating impact of hurricanes on photovoltaic installations whether they’re installed on homes or large utility-scale farms,” said Glenn Laga, Co-Founder of Commercial Solar Panel Recycling. “By offering this special service, our goal is to be a resource and helpmate that alleviates the burden on communities and landfills while contributing to the recovery process.”"The recent hurricanes have highlighted the importance of responsible solar panel disposal," said Sarah Damaskos, Managing Director of Commercial Solar Panel Recycling. "As we prepare to attend SEIA's RE+ Florida trade show (November 14 and 15 in Orlando), we're eager to discuss long-range sustainable end-of-life solutions for solar panels and help communities recover from these devastating storms."To learn more about this relief offer or schedule a meeting at the SEIA RE+ Florida show, please contact sarahd@CommercialSolarPanelRecycling.comAbout Commercial Solar Panel RecyclingCommercial Solar Panel Recycling is a leading provider of solar panel recycling solutions and the only permitted solar panel recycler in New Jersey. With our “zero landfill goal,” we empower business owners, state authorities, and the solar industry to achieve a truly sustainable lifecycle for renewable energy e-waste. We help organizations actively support a circular economy while adhering to strict industry regulations, diverting panels from landfills and maximizing resource recovery through innovation and partnerships. A proud SEIA member headquartered in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Commercial Solar Panel Recycling offers nationwide transportation, packing, and processing of broken and used photovoltaic (“PV”) panels. Visit www.commercialsolarpanelrecycling.com to learn more.

