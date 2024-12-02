ICRC: Humanitarian aid remains an urgent necessity to alleviate the tide of suffering in Gaza

Mr. President, dear ministers, colleagues,

The ICRC would like to thank Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for organizing this conference. We hope to reach the urgent objective of enhancing the Humanitarian Response in Gaza. (Pending confirmation of attendance)

For over a year, we have witnessed the grave human toll of the conflict in Gaza. Violence has destroyed the necessities required for human life and dignity – water systems, food production, and people’s homes.

Gaza is currently in a state of unfathomable devastation. Humanitarian action cannot substitute for political will, nor can it fully address the suffering inflicted when wars are waged with little regard for civilian life or dignity.

While humanitarian aid alone cannot meet the overwhelming needs—that will only deepen with the onset of winter—it remains an urgent necessity to alleviate the tide of suffering.

The ICRC is ready and able to respond, together with the Palestinian and Egyptian Red Crescent societies, but it requires the conditions to do so. We have yet to achieve the necessary unhindered flow of aid and reliable distribution in Gaza. Checkpoints remain onerous. Entry processes of aid are often impeded. Security inside Gaza is not guaranteed.

As we consider the future of Gaza, we must confront the stark realities of widespread destruction and deep-seated trauma. Equally, we must recognize the vital agency of the people of Gaza, who will play a critical role in rebuilding.

As we assess the path forward, the ICRC reiterates its key points.

First, civilians and civilian infrastructure are protected under international humanitarian law.

This includes all civilians, including those in zones subject to evacuation instructions. The elderly, persons with disabilities, wounded, and sick are often unable to comply with such instructions, especially at short notice. Constant care must be taken to spare them. They must receive vital assistance and have access to essential services.

Second, hospitals and medical facilities must remain sanctuaries to preserve human life. In Gaza, we have seen the systematic collapse of previously functioning health systems, especially in the northern Governorate.

Every time a hospital is misused, damaged, or destroyed, every time an ambulance is targeted, first responders and the patients they care for are endangered. Hospitals and emergency medical providers must be protected.

Third, the parties to the conflict have a responsibility to allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians. Coordination mechanisms and real-time security guarantees are crucial for humanitarian workers to reach those in need.

Mr. President, dear Ministers, excellencies,

Egypt and the Egyptian Red Crescent Society have played a critical role in responding to the Gaza Strip's humanitarian situation and remain fully committed to doing so. The situation in Gaza today calls for decisive political action. All parties must immediately take the necessary measures to end the indescribable suffering and massive destruction.

International humanitarian law demands the release of hostages, the humane treatment of detainees, the safe return of communities to their homes, and the assurance that people in Gaza and Israel can return to a life of dignity and security. International humanitarian law also requires access to impartial humanitarian assistance to be allowed and facilitated.

All parties must comply with international humanitarian law, irrespective of the other side's actions.

The ICRC is ready to respond; we call on you for your support.