PHILIPPINES, December 3 - Press Release

December 2, 2024 Cayetano urges DPWH to ensure accountability and proper consultation on loan-funded projects Senator Alan Peter Cayetano has urged the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to exercise greater accountability in handling government loans, citing the absence of clear legislative authority for certain loan-funded infrastructure projects. During the recent deliberation for the proposed 2025 budget of the DPWH, Cayetano criticized the practice of government agencies contracting loans for their projects without adhering to the standard process. He pointed out that excluding these loans from the budget proposals for Congress' consideration and approval circumvents Congress' power of the purse. Under standard process, government agencies must submit their project proposals to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) for review and approval. The proposals must also undergo review by the Department of Finance (DOF) to ensure alignment with fiscal policies and repayment capacity, as well as approval by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Monetary Board to comply with monetary policies and foreign debt ceilings. "We can only spend money that is appropriated," Senator Cayetano said. "That is what's in the Constitution. However, there is no law from the executive in borrowing money and then we ask this question, where is this legislative authority to release the money?" he added. The senator also reminded the agency to be "extra careful" in consulting local governments and Congress about projects funded by loans to prevent future disputes. He pointed to past instances in which stakeholder engagement was either insufficient or entirely absent, leading to unresolved issues. Cayetano brought up the Laguna Lakeshore Highway Project which affects various areas, including the City of Taguig. He noted that despite repeated calls for consultation, major concerns -- such as traffic congestion and the potential impact on ancestral homes -- remain unaddressed. "Y'ung Laguna Lakeshore Highway during the time of P-Noy [President Benigno Aquino], PPP [Public Private Partnership] 'yan. During the time of P-Noy, kinonsulta Senado, kinonsulta local government, congressman, [pero] hindi niyo kami [City of Taguig] kinunsulta," he said. The senator also raised concerns about the proposed Pasig River Expressway (PAREX), echoing criticism from urban planners and environmental advocates. He asked why the Philippines would build a highway over a river when other countries are removing similar structures to improve urban environments. "I'm sorry if I'm emotional because this really affects lives. Mr. Secretary [Manuel Bonoan], we've asked this question a thousand times. Consultation doesn't just mean a dialogue or meeting. It doesn't also mean na 'pag 'di pumayag, 'di matutuloy. It means na kunin niyo sagot. Kung ayaw, bakit? 'Pag sinabing OK, OK," he said. Cayetano proposed that the DPWH Secretary issue a memorandum defining what constitutes proper consultation to avoid misunderstandings in the future. "I'm for these projects but maybe the [DPWH] Secretary can issue a memorandum of what a 'consultation' is para klaro sa lahat," he said. Cayetano sa DPWH: Magkaroon ng maayos na konsultasyon sa mga proyektong pinondohan ng government loans Nanawagan si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) na tiyaking may sapat na pananagutan at konsultasyon sa paggamit ng pondo mula sa mga utang ng gobyerno para sa kanilang mga proyekto. Ayon sa kanya, may mga proyektong pinondohan ng utang na walang malinaw na basbas mula sa Kongreso. Sa pagtalakay ng panukalang budget ng DPWH para sa 2025, binatikos ni Cayetano ang ilang ahensya ng gobyerno na kumukuha ng utang nang hindi sumusunod sa tamang proseso. Ipinaliwanag niya na ang hindi pagsasama ng mga utang na ito sa budget proposal na sinusuri at inaprubahan ng Kongreso ay paglabag sa karapatan ng Kongreso na magkontrol ng pondo ng bayan. Sa tamang proseso, kailangang ipasa ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno ang kanilang mga proyekto sa Department of Budget and Management (DBM) at National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) para sa pagsusuri at pag-apruba. Sinusuri rin ito ng Department of Finance (DOF) para matiyak ang kakayahang magbayad at ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) upang masiguro ang pagsunod sa monetary policies at foreign debt ceilings. "We can only spend money that is appropriated," wika ni Cayetano. "That is what's in the Constitution. However, there is no law from the executive in borrowing money and then we ask this question, where is this legislative authority to release the money?" dagdag niya. Pinaalalahanan din niya ang DPWH na maging maingat sa pakikipagkonsulta sa mga lokal na pamahalaan at Kongreso para maiwasan ang mga hidwaan sa mga proyektong pinondohan ng utang. Ibinigay niyang halimbawa ang Laguna Lakeshore Highway Project na makakaapekto sa ilang lugar, kabilang ang Lungsod ng Taguig. Ayon sa kanya, hindi pa rin natutugunan ang mga isyung gaya ng trapiko at epekto sa mga ancestral homes dahil kulang ang konsultasyon. "Y'ung Laguna Lakeshore Highway during the time of P-Noy [President Benigno Aquino], PPP [Public Private Partnership] 'yan. During the time of P-Noy, kinonsulta Senado, kinonsulta local government, congressman, [pero] hindi niyo kami [City of Taguig] kinunsulta," sabi niya. Binanggit din niya ang Pasig River Expressway (PAREX) at ang mga puna ng urban planners at environmental advocates. Tanong niya, bakit magtatayo ng highway sa ibabaw ng ilog kung ang ibang bansa ay tinatanggal na ang ganitong mga istruktura para sa mas maayos na urban environment. "I'm sorry if I'm emotional because this really affects lives. Mr. Secretary [Manuel Bonoan], we've asked this question a thousand times. Consultation doesn't just mean a dialogue or meeting. It doesn't also mean na 'pag 'di pumayag, 'di matutuloy. It means na kunin niyo sagot. Kung ayaw, bakit? 'Pag sinabing OK, OK," sabi ni Cayetano Iminungkahi rin niya na maglabas ang kalihim ng DPWH ng malinaw na memorandum na naglalarawan kung ano ang tamang proseso ng konsultasyon para maiwasan ang kalituhan sa hinaharap. "I'm for these projects but maybe the [DPWH] Secretary can issue a memorandum of what a 'consultation' is para klaro sa lahat," sabi ng senador.

