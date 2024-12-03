PHILIPPINES, December 3 - Press Release

December 2, 2024 Cayetano vows high-quality NSB at lowest possible cost Senator Alan Peter Cayetano gave assurance of his commitment to delivering a high-quality New Senate Building (NSB) at the lowest possible cost. In his attendance at the recent meet-and-greet event with Radio Mindanao Networks (RMN) station managers at the Golden Phoenix Hotel in Pasay City, Cayetano addressed media questions about the project. "It's going to be a beautiful building, maganda ang concept. Kaya lang realistically nagkaproblema, kasi nga from as low as P8 billion, lumalampas na [ngayon] ng P30 billion," he said. As chair of the Senate Committee on Accounts which oversees the project, Cayetano emphasized the importance of transparency and pledged to submit a comprehensive report to the Senate, detailing factual reviews and consultations. "I will submit a comprehensive report kasi sadly it's coming out the most expensive building in the Philippines, even more expensive than a five-star hotel," he said. Cayetano also revealed that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is expected to finalize plans by January 2025, and reiterated his commitment to transparency and accountability throughout the process. "We expect the DPWH to finalize by latest January. I promised to be transparent sa Senate so I will not hide anything. My role is to fix the plan. Fix it, get the senators to approve, then finish and put it up," he said. During the recent Senate plenary deliberations on the proposed 2025 budget for the DPWH on November 20, 2024, Cayetano shared that DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan informed his office that Phase 3 of the project could be completed in two to three years, depending on an expedited bidding process. "The DPWH Secretary just wrote us na if maayos lahat y'ung bidding procurement, baka kayanin ng two years instead of four years... I think two to three years, it's more than enough," he said. To address rising costs, Cayetano shared that a recent intensive meeting was held to review the project's design plans, gather feedback, and establish a realistic budget. "Why do I want it finished? Because I don't want to pass the accountability. I will not be held responsible for what happened before me, but hold me responsible for anything that happens when we took over hanggang matapos," he said. As the NSB continues to take shape, Cayetano's commitment to transparency is expected to help restore public trust and ensure that the building becomes a lasting symbol of the Senate's dedication to the Filipino people. "I was assigned to look into it and fix it. Ang role ko rito is to find out where we are, what happened, what's wrong and what's correct, and finish the building at the best quality at the minimum price," he said. Cayetano nangako ng mataas na kalidad na NSB sa pinakamababang posibleng gastos Tiniyak ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano na tutuparin niya ang kanyang layunin na maihatid ang isang de-kalidad na New Senate Building (NSB) sa pinakamababang posibleng halaga. Sa kanyang pagdalo kamakailan sa isang meet-and-greet event kasama ang mga station managers ng Radio Mindanao Networks (RMN) sa Golden Phoenix Hotel, Pasay City, sinagot ni Cayetano ang mga tanong ng media tungkol sa proyekto. "It's going to be a beautiful building, maganda ang concept. Kaya lang realistically nagkaproblema, kasi nga from as low as P8 billion, lumalampas na [ngayon] ng P30 billion," sabi ni Cayetano. Bilang chair ng Senate Committee on Accounts na nangangasiwa sa proyekto, binigyang diin ni Cayetano ang kahalagahan ng transparency at nangakong maghahain ng isang komprehensibong ulat sa Senado na naglalaman ng factual reviews at konsultasyon. "I will submit a comprehensive report kasi sadly it's coming out the most expensive building in the Philippines, even more expensive than a five-star hotel," wika niya. Ayon kay Cayetano, inaasahang matatapos ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) ang mga plano sa January 2025. Muli niyang tiniyak ang transparency at accountability sa buong proseso. "We expect the DPWH to finalize by latest January. I promised to be transparent sa Senate so I will not hide anything. My role is to fix the plan. Fix it, get the senators to approve, then finish and put it up," wika niya. Sa katatapos lang na Senate plenary deliberations sa proposed 2025 budget ng DPWH noong November 20, 2024, ibinahagi ni Cayetano na nakatanggap ang kanyang tanggapan ng sulat mula kay DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan na nagsasabing ang Phase 3 ng proyekto ay posibleng matapos sa dalawa o tatlong taon, depende sa bilis ng proseso ng bidding. "The DPWH Secretary just wrote us na if maayos lahat y'ung bidding procurement, baka kayanin ng two years instead of four years... I think two to three years, it's more than enough," wika niya. Upang mapababa ang halaga ng proyekto, ibinahagi rin ng senador na kamakailan ay nagkaroon ng intensive meeting upang suriin ang mga plano sa disenyo, makakuha ng mga opinyon, magtatag ng realistic budget, at maiwasan ang pagtaas ng halaga ng proyekto. "Why do I want it finished? Because I don't want to pass the accountability. I will not be held responsible for what happened before me, but hold me responsible for anything that happens when we took over hanggang matapos," wika niya. Sa pag-usad ng NSB project, inaasahan ni Cayetano na makatutulong ang pagiging transparent sa publiko upang muling maibalik ang tiwala sa proyekto. "I was assigned to look into it and fix it. Ang role ko rito is to find out where we are, what happened, what's wrong and what's correct, and finish the building at the best quality at the minimum price," wika niya.

