Women Veterans ROCK! Celebrates President Deborah Harmon-Pugh As A 2024 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women Veterans ROCK! is proud to announce that Ms. Deborah Harmon-Pugh, President of The Healthy Caregiver Community Foundation and the National Campaign Chair of the Women Veterans ROCK Nationwide Advocacy Campaign is the honored recipient of The 2024 President Joseph R. Biden Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and the Presidential Volunteer Service Award.The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award is bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exceptional accomplishments and have made lasting contributions to their respective fields over an extended period of time. This award honoree has dedicated her time and skills to addressing some of the nation's most difficult challenges. This Presidential Honor includes Bronze, Silver, Gold and Lifetime Achievement Distinctions.The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award is a prestigious Civil Award Recognition given by the sitting President of The United States Government that honors those who have demonstrated a significant commitment to volunteer service.It was established in 2003 by President George W. Bush through The President's Council on Service and Civic Participation. This award seeks to encourage the spirit of service and civic engagement by recognizing volunteers across the country who dedicate their time to helping others and improving American Communities.Ms. Harmon-Pugh is dedicated to engaging, educating and empowering the lives of women and girls through Civic Leadership, Business Leadership and Nonprofit Community Leadership. She is a proud Retired Military Spouse of 27-years of service to military families and 15-years of post-military service to America’s Military Community At-Large.The Women Veterans ROCK Nationwide Community congratulates Ms. Deborah Harmon-Pugh on this well-deserved honor and recognition of her decades of Civic Engagement and Community Leadership.For more information about The Women Veterans ROCK! Community and our initiatives, please visit our website at www.WomenVetsRock.org

