Women Veterans ROCK! & Activision Blizzard King Salutes America’s Women Veterans
Year 2023 Marks The 75th Anniversary of The Women’s Armed Services Integration Act
When You Honor A Woman Veteran, You Honor A Nation.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of the 75th Anniversary of the historic signing of America’s Women’s Armed Services Integration Act of 1948, Women Veterans ROCK is joining forces with a leading Military Friendly Employer, Activision Blizzard King to salute America’s Women Veterans. June 12th is a special day of recognition that has been designated to honor America’s Military Women. We Salute America’s Women Veterans.
The Women’s Armed Services Integration Act of 1948 was groundbreaking legislation for women in America. On June 12, 1948, President Harry Truman signed this historic piece of legislation into law granting women to serve as regular members of our nation’s military forces. On May 5, 2017, Representative Victoria Neave filed House Bill 2698 establishing Women Veterans Day.
Women Veterans ROCK and Activision Blizzard King’s recognition of the honored service of America’s Women Veterans was on full display during Military Appreciation Month in May 2023. Together Women Veterans ROCK and Activision Blizzard King co-hosted the very successful “Gamification of STEM In Business” Women Veterans Leadership Conference on Armed Forces Day, May 20, 2023.
The Women Veterans Summer Leadership Retreat is a popular and long-standing leadership development annual forum. It is attended by Women Veterans, Active Duty Servicewomen, Reservist, National Guard, ROTC, Military Spouses and Military Moms too. This year’s attendees were from: PA, DE, NJ, NY, MD, DC, VA, WV, OH, NC, GA, FL, NC, TX, NM, CA, and the District of Columbia.
Activision Blizzard King is a leading American Gaming Entertainment Company with an expansive Veteran Employee Network that is dedicated to creating opportunities for Women Veterans In Gaming.
"The Activision Blizzard King Veteran Employee Network remains committed to uplifting, inspiring, and celebrating the extraordinary accomplishments of Women Veterans everywhere,” says, Max Levasseur, Global Chair of Activision Blizzard King Veteran Employee Network.
About Women Veterans ROCK!
“Women Veterans ROCK!” is a Coalition of Women Veteran Organizations and Women Advocacy Organizations Supporting Women Veterans & Military Families. Women Veterans ROCK! Advocacy Campaign is sponsored by The Healthy Caregiver Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community organization headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Visit: www.WomenVetsRock.org
