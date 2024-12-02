Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of December 2, 2024
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.
At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.
CBO’s estimates of the bills that have been posted for possible consideration under suspension of the rules during the week of December 2, 2024, include:
- H.R. 390, Maurice D. Hinchey Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area Enhancement Act, as amended
- H.R. 1088, Shirley Chisholm Congressional Gold Medal Act
- H.R. 1695, Strengthening Agency Management and Oversight of Software Assets Act, as amended
- H.R. 3507, Yes In My Backyard Act, as amended
- H.R. 5103, FISHES Act, as amended
- H.R. 6107, Urban Canal Modernization Act, as amended
- H.R. 6116, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 14280 South Military Trail in Delray Beach, Florida, as the "Benjamin Berell Ferencz Post Office Building"
- H.R. 6395, Recognizing the Importance of Critical Minerals in Healthcare Act of 2023
- H.R. 6751, Roberto Clemente Commemorative Coin Act
- H.R. 6826, To designate the visitor and education center at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine as the Paul S. Sarbanes Visitor and Education Center
- H.R. 6843, To expand the boundaries of the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area to include Lafourche Parish, Louisiana
- H.R. 7158, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 201 East Battles Road in Santa Maria, California, as the "Larry Lavagnino Post Office Building"
- H.R. 7177, To amend title 28, United States Code, to consolidate certain divisions in the Northern District of Alabama
- H.R. 7316, To make revisions in Title 54, United States Code, into a positive law title and to correct related technical errors
- H.R. 7324, To make improvements in the enactment of title 41, United States Code, into a positive law title and to improve the Code
- H.R. 7326, To amend chapters 4, 10, and 131 of title 5, United States Code, as necessary to keep those chapters current and to correct related technical errors
- H.R. 7332, Utah State Parks Adjustment Act, as amended
- H.R. 7339, To make revisions in Title 51, United States Code, as necessary to keep the title current, and to make technical amendments to improve the United States Code
- H.R. 7341, To make technical amendments to title 49, United States Code, as necessary to improve the Code
- H.R. 7480, Disabled Veterans Housing Support Act, as amended
- H.R. 7507 , To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 203 East 6th Street in Lexington, Nebraska, as the "Bill Barrett Post Office Building," as amended
- H.R. 7508, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1285 Emancipation Highway in Fredericksburg, Virginia, as the "Gladys P. Todd Post Office"
- H.R. 7872, Colorado River Salinity Control Fix At
- H.R. 8219, Lahaina National Heritage Area Act, as amended
- H.R. 8413, Swanson and Hugh Butler Reservoirs Land Conveyances Act, as amended
- H.R. 8641, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 401 Main Street in Brawley, California, as the "Walter Francis Ulloa Memorial Post Office Building"
- H.R. 8666, To amend title 28, United States Code, to authorize holding court for the Central Division of Utah in Moab and Monticello
- H.R. 8717, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 20 West Main Street in Santaquin, Utah, as the "SGT Bill Hooser Post Office Building"
- H.R. 8841, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 114 Center Street East in Roseau, Minnesota, as the "Floyd B. Olson Post Office"
- H.R. 8868, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 609 Portsmouth Avenue in Greenland, New Hampshire, as the "Chief Michael Maloney Post Office Building"
- H.R. 8909, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 82-6110 Mamalahoa Highway in Captain Cook, Hawaii, as the "Army 1st Lt. John Kuulei Kauhaihao Post Office Building"
- H.R. 8919, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 151 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City, Georgia, as the "SFC Shawn McCloskey Post Office"
- H.R. 8976, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 20 West White Street in Millstadt, Illinois, as the "Corporal Matthew A. Wyatt Post Office"
- H.R. 9151, Protecting American Industry and Labor from International Trade Crimes Act of 2024, as amended
- H.R. 9174, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 31143 State Highway 65 in Pengilly, Minnesota, as the "First Lieutenant Richard Arne Koski Post Office"
- H.R. 9285, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 3913 Leland Avenue Northwest in Comstock Park, Michigan, as the "Captain Miguel Justin Nava Post Office"
- H.R. 9322, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 675 Wolf Ledges Parkway in Akron, Ohio, as the "Judge James R. Williams Post Office Building"
- H.R. 9360, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 300 Macedonia Lane in Knoxville, Tennessee, as the "Reverend Harold Middlebrook Post Office Building"
- H.R. 9421, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 108 North Main Street in Bucoda, Washington, as the "Mayor Rob Gordon Post Office"
- H.R. 9544, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 340 South Loudon Avenue in Baltimore, Maryland, as the "United States Representative Elijah E. Cummings Post Office Building"
- H.R. 9549, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 125 South 1st Avenue in Hillsboro, Oregon, as the "Elizabeth Furse Post Office Building"
- H.R. 9563, Protecting Americans from Russian Litigation Act of 2024
- H.R. 9566, SHARE IT Act, as amended
- H.R. 9580, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 2777 Brentwood Road in Raleigh, North Carolina, as the "Millie Dunn Veasey Post Office"
- H.R. 9598, Office of National Drug Control Policy Reauthorization Act of 2024, as amended
- H.R. 9600, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 119 Main Street in Plains, Georgia, as the "Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Post Office"
- H.R. 9775, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 119 North Anderson Street in Elwood, Indiana, as the "Officer Noah Jacob Shahnavaz Post Office Building"
- H.R. 10065, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 802 North Tancahua Street in Corpus Christi, Texas, as the "Captain Robert E. 'Bob' Batterson Post Office"
- S. 91, Forgotten Heroes of the Holocaust Congressional Gold Medal Act
- S. 709, Federal Agency Performance Act of 2023, as amended
- S. 3791, America’s Conservation Enhancement Reauthorization Act of 2024, as amended
- S. 3960, A bill to amend title 35, United States Code, to provide a good faith exception to the imposition of certain fines, and for other purposes
