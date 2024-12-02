Submit Release
S. 2238, PLAN for Broadband Act

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2025

2025-2029

2025-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays)

570

5,945

6,510

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

570

5,945

6,510

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)

1

2

not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

No

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

No

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Contains private-sector mandate?

Yes, Under Threshold

The bill would
  • Appropriate $7.0 billion for the Affordable Connectivity Program and $3.1 billion for the Supply Chain Reimbursement Program, both administered by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
  • Direct the FCC to auction its inventory of spectrum licenses within the band of frequencies commonly referred to as the AWS-3 bands
  • Impose a private-sector mandate as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
  • Increased direct spending on the FCC programs
  • Increased receipts from spectrum auctions
  • Increased spending subject to appropriation to create a national strategy for synchronizing federal broadband programs

