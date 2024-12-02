S. 2238, PLAN for Broadband Act
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2025
2025-2029
2025-2034
Direct Spending (Outlays)
570
5,945
6,510
Revenues
0
0
0
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
570
5,945
6,510
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
1
2
not estimated
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
No
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
Yes
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
No
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
No
Contains private-sector mandate?
Yes, Under Threshold
The bill would
- Appropriate $7.0 billion for the Affordable Connectivity Program and $3.1 billion for the Supply Chain Reimbursement Program, both administered by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Direct the FCC to auction its inventory of spectrum licenses within the band of frequencies commonly referred to as the AWS-3 bands
- Impose a private-sector mandate as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
- Increased direct spending on the FCC programs
- Increased receipts from spectrum auctions
- Increased spending subject to appropriation to create a national strategy for synchronizing federal broadband programs
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.