S. 2238, PLAN for Broadband Act

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2025-2029 2025-2034 Direct Spending (Outlays) 570 5,945 6,510 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 570 5,945 6,510 Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 1 2 not estimated Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? No Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? Yes Mandate Effects Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? No Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Contains private-sector mandate? Yes, Under Threshold The bill would Appropriate $7.0 billion for the Affordable Connectivity Program and $3.1 billion for the Supply Chain Reimbursement Program, both administered by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Direct the FCC to auction its inventory of spectrum licenses within the band of frequencies commonly referred to as the AWS-3 bands

Impose a private-sector mandate as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Increased direct spending on the FCC programs

Increased receipts from spectrum auctions

Increased spending subject to appropriation to create a national strategy for synchronizing federal broadband programs

