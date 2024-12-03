AFuzion Aviation Company of the Year Cover Page New Independent ARP4754B Organization

Military organizations throughout the world are now requiring new safety standards for military aircraft and avionics, particularly ARP4761A and AP4754B

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AFuzion Incorporated engineering services were acquired from today through 2028 for new U.S. Army and Air Force military aircraft. Specifically, worldwide military organizations including U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, and western militaries are now requiring AFuzion's ARP4761A and ARP4754B compliance for new military aircraft and avionics.

Military aircraft safety via the ARP4761A standard is required for most avionics systems, ARP4761A’s Functional Hazard Assessment (FHA), Preliminary System Safety Assessment (PSSA), and System Safety Assessment (SSA) safety activities, along with the continuous ARP4761 safety feedback are required throughout avionics system, software and hardware development. The 2023 release of the updated ARP4761A improves key areas of aviation’s safety assessment process and ultimately optimizes the safety-assessment integration of Airframers, Systems Developers, and software/hardware item suppliers.

Says AFuzion Chief Technology Officer Vance Hilderman "ARP4761A was intended for commercial aircraft, but it's good worldwide militaries are now requiring it for their new military aircraft to improve both safety and mission success probability. AFuzion's ARP4761A and ARP4754B compliant templates and checklists are now used by over 11, 000 aviation engineers worldwide including major western militaries."

AFuzion's ARP4761A training and ARP4754B training are likewise mandatory for the top 15 western military countries with AFuzion providing eight to ten training classes per month worldwide. Says Davis Stevenson of AFuzion "AFuzion provides over 80% of the ARP4754B training and ARP4761A training delivered throughout the world: the real-world and militarized examples of aircraft and systems development compliant to ARP4761A and ARP4754B are extremely valuable to the 4,500 attendees annually."

