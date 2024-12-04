Big Mac Entertainment Signs Country Music Artist James Hollingsworth

Big Mac Entertainment

The New Digital Record Label Champions Genuine Talent Across Genres

We are thrilled to have James on BME. He is a country singer for the generations, a guy who can bring that true, deep country sound back to the genre.” — Brian McLain

SOUTHEAST TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Mac Entertainment welcomes country music artist James Hollingsworth to their multi-genre label family. Bic Mac Entertainment emerged on the music scene in late 2024 with founder/president Brian McLain at the helm and Clay Dustin with Xstream Entertainment at his side overseeing management and touring. Based in Southeast Texas, McLain is an investor by trade, but also by nature making him the #1 fan of the artists he signs. BME is a new kind of label for a new kind of music market placing 100% focus and efforts on breaking artists throughout the digital landscape with distribution through Virgin Records/Intercept. Keeping a steady finger on the pulse of genuine talent with heavy social media footprints, BME will function as a one-stop shop offering every line of support required to build a music career.BME is a label for independent artists who want to maintain their creative integrity and sit at the head of the table of career decisions. McLain explains that BME’s goal is not to own their artists, but to form a true partnership that serves the sole purpose of propagating their music and digital influence. “I talk to my artists every day,” McLain says. “We talk about their career plans, their ideas, and their goals. As their label, Big Mac Entertainment will give them the real support they are looking for throughout the digital matrix. I am always looking for those genuine standout artists.”BME’s current label roster includes an impressive crop of pop and EDM artists, rappers and multi instrumentalists including Shevyn Roberts, BREEZI, Max Loui$, Havyn, Capri Everitt, Janie Hogan, and now country music artists Molly Lovette and James Hollingsworth. Manager Clay Dustin knew that when it came to singers, Hollingsworth was going to be exactly the kind of talent McLain was looking for. “When Brian at BME asked me to help him start up a record label, and I saw the support that was going to be behind the artists, I immediately said ‘I’m in.’ He asked me who I had on my roster that was on the verge of stardom, and I put James Hollingsworth in front of him. The deal to bring Hollingsworth to BME was officially made in one week. This kid is ready to break.”James Hollingsworth is a powerhouse singer from just outside of Waco, Texas who just happens to be classically trained in jazz and classical disciplines. Also a prolific songwriter, the cornerstone ingredient of true country music, Hollingsworth’s new single “Country Music In My Veins” has made its debut on the Texas Country Music chart. Hollingsworth is set to record his forthcoming debut album in Nashville this winter with producer Smith Curry (Shaboozey, Taylor Swift, Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson). The album is slated for release in March 2025. "We are thrilled to have James on BME. He is a country singer for the generations, a guy who can bring that true, deep country sound back to the genre. I respect the ‘singer’ first. I’m a real music fan finding real artists for my label.” -Brian McLain www.jameshollingsworthmusic.com Brandy Reed/RPR Mediabrandy@rpr-media.com(615) 830-3508Brian McLain/BMEmmclaininvestmentsllc@gmail.comClay Dustin/Managementxstreamentertainment@yahoo.com(615) 894-4853

James Hollingsworth "Upon My Brim"

