Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,404 in the last 365 days.

NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE PROVIDENCE JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Posted: December 2, 2024

Providence, Utah—The Providence Judicial Nominating Commission has selected four nominees for a justice court judge position that will serve Providence, Utah. The final candidate will replace Judge Matt Funk who resigned earlier this year.

Following is an alphabetical listing of the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

  • Sean D. Brian, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Harrisville,
  • Trevor L. Cook, J.D. Attorney at Law and Justice Court Judge in Rich County, resident of Nibley,
  • Matthew D. Lorz, J.D., Attorney at Law and Justice Court Judge in Hyde Park, North Logan and Wellsville, resident of North Logan, and
  • Jill Sanders, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Nibley.

A comment period will be held through December 13, 2024. Once application materials are provided to Kathleen Alder, the Providence City Mayor, she will have 30 days to make a final selection. Her selection must then be ratified by the Providence City Council. To submit written comments about any of the candidates, please email James Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at  jamesp@utcourts.gov.

# # #

This entry was posted in Uncategorized.

JUSTICE COURT JUDGE SELECTION MEETING PLANNED FOR PROVIDENCE »

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE PROVIDENCE JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more