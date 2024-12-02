NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE PROVIDENCE JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Providence, Utah—The Providence Judicial Nominating Commission has selected four nominees for a justice court judge position that will serve Providence, Utah. The final candidate will replace Judge Matt Funk who resigned earlier this year.

Following is an alphabetical listing of the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

Sean D. Brian, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Harrisville,

Trevor L. Cook, J.D. Attorney at Law and Justice Court Judge in Rich County, resident of Nibley,

Matthew D. Lorz, J.D., Attorney at Law and Justice Court Judge in Hyde Park, North Logan and Wellsville, resident of North Logan, and

Jill Sanders, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Nibley.

A comment period will be held through December 13, 2024. Once application materials are provided to Kathleen Alder, the Providence City Mayor, she will have 30 days to make a final selection. Her selection must then be ratified by the Providence City Council. To submit written comments about any of the candidates, please email James Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.

