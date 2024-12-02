Tree Lighting and Holiday Festival
Next date: Tuesday, December 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM to 09:00 PM
CALLING ALL ELVES
Santa's helpers have worked so hard all year.
It's time to celebrate; the holidays are near.
Mayor Francis X. Suarez, Commissioners, and City Manager invite you to join the ANNUAL Tree Lighting and Holiday Festival.
When
- Tuesday, December 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Location
Miami City Hall Rotunda, 3500 Pan American Drive, Miami, 33133, View Map
