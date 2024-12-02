Submit Release
Tree Lighting and Holiday Festival

Next date: Tuesday, December 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM to 09:00 PM

CALLING ALL ELVES

Santa's helpers have worked so hard all year.
It's time to celebrate; the holidays are near.

Mayor Francis X. Suarez, Commissioners, and City Manager invite you to join the ANNUAL Tree Lighting and Holiday Festival.

 

 

 

When

  • Tuesday, December 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM - 09:00 PM

Location

Miami City Hall Rotunda, 3500 Pan American Drive, Miami, 33133, View Map

Miami City Hall Rotunda

