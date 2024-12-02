Governor Polis proclaims Dec. 2-6 Wastewater Utility Appreciation Week

Proclamation recognizes utilities’ contributions to monitoring system and public health

Denver (December 2, 2024) — Governor Polis declared Dec. 2-6, 2024 Colorado Wastewater Utility Appreciation Week to recognize the efforts of wastewater utilities whose participation continues to help the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment monitor trends in infectious disease pathogens in wastewater.

Earlier this year, the CDPHE’s wastewater surveillance program transitioned from a larger sampling model, to a smaller, more efficient model to prioritize new targets. There are two types of utilities involved in the program — sentinel surveillance sites that submit samples twice weekly and represent more than half of Colorado’s population, and emergency surveillance sites that submit samples if the system is activated and a rapid public health response is needed.

“This declaration stands as a testament to the invaluable contribution all involved utilities have made to our wastewater surveillance network. The data generated from the samples provided by these utilities enhances our understanding of the disease burden throughout Colorado, allowing for identification of emerging pathogens and new strains of viruses. We are grateful for their partnership and dedication to public health,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, Colorado State Epidemiologist.

The program began in August 2020, when wastewater utilities began providing samples to a Colorado State University lab to help monitor COVID-19 transmission. The testing transitioned to the CDPHE laboratory in July 2021. Currently, the CDPHE lab tests for COVID-19, influenza, RSV, and enterovirus D68 in wastewater.

When used with other public health data, wastewater data allows local public health partners to respond effectively to disease trends and empowers communities throughout Colorado to make informed decisions based on local data. Wastewater surveillance data allows public health officials to identify the presence of a virus in a community even when people are asymptomatic or may not get tested.

In addition to this important work, wastewater utilities provide a critical service to Coloradans by treating our wastewater and protecting our waterways.

To learn more about the wastewater surveillance program, visit the program’s webpage.

