Request for Information (RFI) for Emerging Climate Tech

The City of Boston is looking to solicit information from climate tech startups to enable the City to develop a potential program to test and scale emerging climate technology to meet civic needs. Please Note: The RFI deadline is Monday, January 20.

The City of Boston is focused on leveraging innovative solutions to combat climate change while fostering equitable growth and resilience in our communities. From renewable energy initiatives to green infrastructure projects and sustainable transportation developments, each project embodies our dedication to creating a more vibrant, healthy, and inclusive city for all. As the home for many innovative businesses transforming the climate technology industry, Boston is interested in supporting emerging businesses that are trying to solve some of the most pressing challenges our City faces. The Office of Emerging Technology is seeking information about innovative solutions that could help tackle our core climate challenges, including, but not limited to: Building Decarbonization

Climate Resilience

Energy Transformation

Clean Transportation This Request for Ideas, Interest and Innovation aims to gain valuable insight about the climate tech startup ecosystem. The information gathered will help us build a potential program that partners with emerging climate tech startups to help test and scale products, while meeting civic needs. This City welcomes all input. READ MORE ABOUT THIS RFI

