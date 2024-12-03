GetHairMD Proudly Announces a Partnership with Dr. Missy Clifton to Expand its Hair Restoration Offerings in Rogers, AR

We are thrilled to partner with GetHairMD and offer their brilliant hair loss interventions to our patients” — Dr. Clifton

ROGERS, AR, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MD Hair Labs & Vitality , a leading provider of advanced hair restoration services, is excited to announce the addition of GetHairMD ’s comprehensive suite of hair restoration solutions. This expansion underscores the practice’s commitment to providing cutting-edge treatments for a wide range of hair-specific concerns. Dr. Missy Clifton , a renowned Double Board-Certified Dermatologist and Laser Surgeon, Founding Partner of MD Hair Labs & Vitality in Rogers, AR, will now offer GetHairMD’s advanced hair restoration treatments. Dr. Clifton’s extensive experience and expertise in dermatology and hair restoration at MD Hair Labs & Vitality, coupled with GetHairMD’s innovative approach, will ensure optimal results for patients seeking to restore their hair.With this partnership, Dr. Clifton joins the GetHairMD™ network of experienced physicians who specialize in all forms and causes of hair loss. Dr. Clifton will also serve on the GetHairMD clinical advisory board as the company continues its nationwide expansion.“We are thrilled to partner with GetHairMD and offer their brilliant hair loss interventions to our patients,” said Dr. Missy Clifton. “Hair loss can be a deeply distressing issue, and we are committed to providing effective and personalized treatments to empower individuals to retain their confidence and self-esteem.”GetHairMD is a leading provider of advanced hair restoration solutions, offering a comprehensive range of treatments and products to help individuals restore their hair and regain their confidence. With a team of experienced medical professionals and a commitment to innovation, GetHairMD is dedicated to providing the highest quality care and personalized treatment plans for patients battling most forms of hair loss.About Hair Loss and GetHairMD's Solutions● Hair loss affects over 50% of adult men and over 40% of adult women, often causing emotional distressand impacting self-confidence.● GetHairMD offers a variety of personalized solutions for patients battling hair loss.● These solutions range from non-invasive treatments including laser therapy, topical medications,at-home therapies to minimally invasive hair grafting.● GetHairMD is one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion for hairloss, delivering a specially formulated serum directly into the scalp for superior results.“Dr Cliftons’s well-earned reputation as a top dermatologist and laser surgeon leading one of the most respected aesthetic practices in Arkansas is why we are thrilled to partner with Dr. Clifton” said Paul Herchman, GetHairMD, CEO. “Our mission is to partner with leading physicians nationwide to bring our clinically proven, effective noninvasive hair restoration solutions to as many patients as possible.”MD Hair Labs & Vitality is dedicated to providing exceptional patient care and personalized treatment plans. By adding GetHairMD’s hair restoration services, the practice continues to elevate its offerings and provide comprehensive solutions for a wide range of aesthetic concerns.About GetHairMD™GetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. Thecompany offers a multi-modality approach, combining cutting-edge technology with doctor-supervised care toachieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD has grown from a singlelocation to over 30 locations nationally.For more information about GetHairMD, please visit our website at www.joingethairmd.com About MD Hair Labs & VitalityMD Hair Labs & Vitality is the premier hair restoration clinic in Rogers, AR, specializing in advanced solutions for hair loss and scalp health. Led by Dr. Missy Clifton and 3 other skilled physicians, our clinic is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge treatments designed to help patients achieve natural, lasting results. From personalized hair loss plans to state-of-the-art procedures, MD Hair Labs provides expert care tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual.At MD Hair Labs, we offer a comprehensive range of services, including FDA cleared-medical management, advanced laser therapy, platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF) injections, genetic testing for hair loss, and hair transplantation performed by one of the most advanced restoration teams in the country. Every treatment is delivered in a professional and welcoming environment, ensuring patients receive the highest standard of care and expertise.Our commitment to innovation and personalized care sets MD Hair Labs apart as the go-to destination for those seeking effective hair restoration solutions.For more information about MD Hair Labs, please visit our website at www.MDHairLabs.com

