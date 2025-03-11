Social Strategy1® Announces Sponsorship of Aesthetics Under the Stars Event at Aesthetics Innovation Summit

Social Strategy1's sponsorship underscores our commitment to supporting events that bring the industry together and foster meaningful collaboration” — Dennis Stoutenburgh, CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social Strategy1 Inc., a leading provider of digital marketing and growth strategies for the aesthetics industry, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the highly anticipated Aesthetics Under the Stars event. This exclusive gathering, associated with the Aesthetics Innovation Summit, will take place on March 19, 2025, at the picturesque Rancho Moonrise Ranch.Hosted by hair restoration innovator GetHairMD ™ and Aesthetic Innovation Summit, Aesthetics Under the Stars is a complimentary event designed to foster connection and celebration within the aesthetics community. Attendees will enjoy a vibrant “Keep Austin Weird” evening filled with live music, delectable Texas-themed cuisine and beverages, an exciting basketball competition in the spirit of March Madness, and a captivating car show.This unique event offers an unparalleled networking opportunity, bringing together some of the aesthetics industry's most influential companies and leaders. Participants will have the chance to engage with peers, exchange insights, and forge valuable connections in a relaxed and engaging atmosphere."Social Strategy1 is honored to help sponsor Aesthetics Under the Stars in partnership with GetHairMD," said Dennis Stoutenburgh, CEO, Social Strategy1. "For nearly a decade, we have been dedicated to helping our aesthetic partners achieve significant growth through innovative digital strategies. This sponsorship underscores our commitment to supporting events that bring the industry together and foster meaningful collaboration.""GetHairMD is incredibly grateful for the support of sponsors like Social Strategy1. We're excited to present Aesthetics Under the Stars, a must-attend event for the entire aesthetics community – manufacturers, vendors, and providers alike," said Paul Herchman, CEO of GetHairMD.Aesthetics Under the Stars promises to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment, networking, and celebration. To register and attend, please visit https://gethairmd.com/aesthetics-under-the-stars/ Event Details:• Event: Aesthetics Under the Stars• Date: March 19, 2025• Location: Rancho Moonrise Ranch• Host: GetHairMD• Registration Link: https://gethairmd.com/aesthetics-under-the-stars/ • Admission: FreeAbout Social Strategy1:Social Strategy1 is a premier digital marketing agency specializing in the aesthetics industry. With nearly a decade of experience, the company provides comprehensive strategies and services designed to drive growth, enhance brand visibility, and maximize ROI for its clients.To learn more about Social Strategy1, please visit our website at www.socialstrategyone.com About GetHairMD:GetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining cutting-edge technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD has grown from a single location to over 30 locations nationally.For more information about GetHairMD, please visit our website at www.joingethairmd.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.