Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Celebrates Thanksgiving with Local Community in Hamtramck, Michigan

Life for Relief and Development - USA - Thanksgiving Distribution 2024

Life for Relief and Development - USA - Thanksgiving Distribution 2024

Life for Relief and Development - USA - Thanksgiving Distribution 2024

Life for Relief and Development - USA - Thanksgiving Distribution 2024

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE), a Michigan-Based Charity, provides families in the local community with turkeys and traditional sides on Thanksgiving

SOUTHFIELD , MI, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2015, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has been providing Thanksgiving meals to the local community of Hamtramck, Michigan.

On Tuesday, November 26th, people from all walks of life lined up outside of the Detroit Friendship House to receive a turkey, along with a bag that included sides and a pumpkin pie provided by LIFE.

LIFE has an established mission of helping families not only worldwide, but also in the local community. What began as a small initiative in 2015, has continued to grow into a regular tradition, bringing loved ones together for a joyous occasion. It’s not only the beneficiaries that gain from this annual event, but volunteers also experience the sincere appreciation of seeing the people the program helps.

“For several years now, LIFE has enjoyed the opportunity to provide Thanksgiving turkeys and sides to our local community here in Michigan,” said Vicki Robb, National/International Programs Director of LIFE. “It’s heartwarming to see the smiles on people’s faces as they receive their turkeys and traditional Thanksgiving sides, knowing that we (LIFE) were part of providing joy to many families this time of year,” she continued.

Based in Southfield, Michigan, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization. It has earned a four-star rating and a 99% score from Charity Navigator. LIFE is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to individuals, irrespective of their race, gender, religion, or cultural heritage. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Hala Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development
hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Celebrates Thanksgiving with Local Community in Hamtramck, Michigan

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Hala Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
Company/Organization
Life for Relief and Development
17300 w 10 mile road
southfield, Michigan, 48075
United States
+1 313-240-2762
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO’s and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief. Over the past 32 years, LIFE has distributed over $595.7 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 55 countries. LIFE works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Syria, and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, LIFE rushes to answer the call for help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance. LIFE’s mission is deeply rooted in the belief that saving lives should be a priority of all mankind. For this reason, LIFE is dedicated to alleviating human suffering regardless of race, color, religion, or cultural background. In response to poverty, famine, social and economic turmoil, natural disasters, war, and other catastrophes, LIFE works to provide assistance to people across the globe by offering humanitarian services such as food, water, and temporary shelter as well as healthcare and education.

https://www.lifeusa.org/

More From This Author
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Celebrates Thanksgiving with Local Community in Hamtramck, Michigan
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Provides Emergency Aid in Sudan
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Provides Essential Medical Aid to Ghana and the Ivory Coast
View All Stories From This Author