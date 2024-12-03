Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Celebrates Thanksgiving with Local Community in Hamtramck, Michigan
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE), a Michigan-Based Charity, provides families in the local community with turkeys and traditional sides on ThanksgivingSOUTHFIELD , MI, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2015, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has been providing Thanksgiving meals to the local community of Hamtramck, Michigan.
On Tuesday, November 26th, people from all walks of life lined up outside of the Detroit Friendship House to receive a turkey, along with a bag that included sides and a pumpkin pie provided by LIFE.
LIFE has an established mission of helping families not only worldwide, but also in the local community. What began as a small initiative in 2015, has continued to grow into a regular tradition, bringing loved ones together for a joyous occasion. It’s not only the beneficiaries that gain from this annual event, but volunteers also experience the sincere appreciation of seeing the people the program helps.
“For several years now, LIFE has enjoyed the opportunity to provide Thanksgiving turkeys and sides to our local community here in Michigan,” said Vicki Robb, National/International Programs Director of LIFE. “It’s heartwarming to see the smiles on people’s faces as they receive their turkeys and traditional Thanksgiving sides, knowing that we (LIFE) were part of providing joy to many families this time of year,” she continued.
Based in Southfield, Michigan, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization. It has earned a four-star rating and a 99% score from Charity Navigator. LIFE is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to individuals, irrespective of their race, gender, religion, or cultural heritage. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
