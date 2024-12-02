Inmate Who Escaped Custody in 2023 Sentenced Following Guilty Plea
Agency News
December 02, 2024
Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) inmate Naseem Isaiah Roulack has been sentenced to a total of three additional years of state custody for his 2023 escape.
Roulack entered a guilty plea at a hearing Tuesday, November 26 in Henrico County Circuit Court and was sentenced to five additional years, with two years suspended. As a result, Roulack’s previously scheduled jury trial was withdrawn.
Roulack escaped VADOC custody at a Henrico County hospital in August 2023 and was captured and returned to custody in October 2023.
The VADOC has no further comment at this time.
