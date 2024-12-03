M·A·C VIVA GLAM Honors World AIDS Day by Promoting HIV Testing and Prevention

Kim Petras featured in M·A·C's educational content about safe sex for World AIDS Day.

VIVA GLAM Lipsticks give back 100% to charities advancing sexual, gender, racial and environmental equality

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to World Health Organization data showing a significant decline in condom use over the past decade, M·A·C Cosmetics will commemorate World AIDS Day with a global educational campaign promoting HIV testing and prevention.

The campaign features a series of events and digital content to inspire support for VIVA GLAM and combat this generation’s risk of exposure to HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections:

● Free and Confidential HIV Testing: To encourage young people to get tested and know their status, M·A·C is teaming up with Community Healthcare Network to provide free and confidential HIV and STI testing at Baruch College in New York City on Tuesday, December 3. M·A·C team members will also be on campus distributing condoms to promote safe sex practices.

● Tutorial with Kim Petras: The global popstar and M·A·C VIVA GLAM ambassador starred in a series of fun and educational videos emphasizing the importance of safe sex and condom usage.

● AmfAR Partnership: The M·A·C HQ will host an interactive panel discussion with leading HIV experts at amfAR (The Foundation for AIDS Research) on Wednesday, December 4 to discuss the latest research and progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

“Giving back to our community has always been core to our brand DNA, and we are proud of the incredible strides M·A·C VIVA GLAM has made in helping people affected by HIV/AIDS over the past three decades. However, there are still millions of people around the world still in need of our support,” says Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois, Global Senior Vice President/General Manager, M·A·C Cosmetics. “This World AIDS Day is a great opportunity for us to use our global platform to combat the alarming decline in condom usage among adolescents and rally our community around our mission of creating an AIDS-free generation.”

In addition to promoting HIV testing and prevention, M·A·C also invites its global community to join the fight to end HIV/AIDS by purchasing a VIVA GLAM Lipstick, which directly supports charities around the world working to reduce new infections and help people impacted by the epidemic. In fiscal year 2024 alone, M·A·C U.S. distributed $710,000 USD in VIVA GLAM grant money to HIV/AIDS organizations including the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Broadway Cares and God’s Love We Deliver.

This World AIDS Day, put your money where your mouth is by wearing a VIVA GLAM Lipstick, which gives back 100% of the purchasing price to charities advancing sexual, gender, racial and environmental equality. The newly enhanced lineup features a new silky matte finish and four iconic shades* including: ● VIVA Heart (formerly VIVA GLAM I): This intense blue-red was created for the VIVA GLAM launch in 1994 to make a bold statement of support for members of our community impacted by the AIDS crisis.

● VIVA Planet (formerly VIVA GLAM II): Introduced in 1997, this muted pink-beige with shimmer provided a more subtle shade for those who wanted to support the VIVA GLAM cause.

● VIVA Empowered (formerly VIVA GLAM III): The darkest and most dramatic VIVA GLAM shade, this bold brown-plum bowed in 2000.

● VIVA Equality: Created to celebrate 30 years of VIVA GLAM, this warm, mid-tone nude is designed to compliment all skin tones.

*Your choice of shade does not drive MAC’s donations to any specific pillar of the VIVA GLAM program.

AVAILABILITY:

Select M·A·C locations/online, 1.800.588.0070 and maccosmetics.com

ABOUT M·A·C COSMETICS:

M·A·C (Make-up Art Cosmetics) is a leading brand of professional cosmetics and part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada, 40 years ago, the brand's popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from Makeup Artists, models, photographers, and journalists around the world. M·A·C is now sold in over 130 countries/territories worldwide.

