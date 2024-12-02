Maryland Agricultural Commission Meeting Notice

December 2, 2024 The Maryland Agricultural Commission meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 11th at 10:00 AM in a hybrid format. The in-person meeting will be in the downstairs conference room at MDA Headquarters; 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis MD 21401. The virtual option will be on Zoom using the below login information. Meeting ID: 810 6492 5398 Passcode: 520568 — One tap mobile +13017158592,,81064925398#,,,,*520568# US (Washington DC) +13126266799,,81064925398#,,,,*520568# US (Chicago)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.