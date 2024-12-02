Submit Release
Maryland Agricultural Commission Meeting Notice

 

The Maryland Agricultural Commission meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 11th at 10:00 AM in a hybrid format. The in-person meeting will be in the downstairs conference room at MDA Headquarters; 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis MD 21401. The virtual option will be on Zoom using the below login information.

Meeting ID: 810 6492 5398

Passcode: 520568

One tap mobile

+13017158592,,81064925398#,,,,*520568# US (Washington DC)

+13126266799,,81064925398#,,,,*520568# US (Chicago)

