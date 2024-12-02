New SLEIS Version Release for Wednesday, December 4, 2024

The DNR will be installing a new version of the State & Local Emissions Inventory System (SLEIS) Application on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, from 7:30 am to 9:00 am central time. Please logout out of SLEIS and remain inactive from 7:30 am to 9:00 am central time on this date. After 9:00 am central time on Wednesday, you may log back in and continue your work as normal.

To ensure these updates are successful, please clear your entire browser cache and restart your browser or force your browser to re-cache by using the CTRL+F5 keys on your keyboard.

This update is designed to enhance and improve your user experience. If you have questions or run into problems after the update, please contact the Emissions Inventory Section by sending an email to sleis@dnr.iowa.gov. Please be sure to include your name and phone number.