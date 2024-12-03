iSocket Systems Returns Scheduler to Smart Plugs: Now Available in the Dashboard for Enhanced Appliance Management

Remote On/Off for LED Light Chain with Schedule Scheduled light chain for cozy evenings and positive vibes

iSocket Systems reintroduces Scheduler for smart plugs, automating remote on/off, restart, and reboot functions for efficient and convenient appliance control.

FINLAND, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iSocket Systems has reintroduced its Scheduler feature, now available in the iSocket dashboard for its Plug-and-Go smart plugs. This feature, once part of earlier standalone devices, is now integrated into the latest line of smart plugs, giving users even more flexibility and control over their appliances.

The Scheduler allows users to set precise activation and deactivation times for connected appliances, enabling efficient and automated energy management. It complements iSocket’s suite of remote control capabilities, including remote on/off, restart, and reboot functions, making it easy for users to manage their devices efficiently from anywhere.

“We’re excited to bring back the Scheduler in a new form, making it easier than ever for users to streamline their appliance management,” said a representative from iSocket Systems. “This update is about convenience and accessibility — providing users with the same benefits as before, but now with the added support of our Plug-and-Go smart plugs.”

Key benefits of the Scheduler include:

Global Reach: Works wherever mobile networks are available.

Energy Savings: Helps reduce energy waste by automating appliance use.

Easy Configuration: Managed through the iSocket Progressive Web App for simple, remote setup.

This update reinforces iSocket Systems’ commitment to providing reliable, smart solutions that adapt to users’ needs. While scheduling technology is not new, integrating it into the Plug-and-Go platform makes it more accessible and user-friendly, enabling features like remote on/off control by schedule.

About iSocket Systems Ltd.

Founded in 2009, iSocket Systems was a pioneer in mobile network-based remote power management. Trusted in over 186 countries, iSocket’s smart plugs offer secure, efficient power control even in areas with limited connectivity.

