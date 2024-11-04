iSocket Announces Smart Thermostat: Versatile and Portable Temperature Control for Premises via Mobile Networks

iSocket Smart Thermostat (Celsius) iSocket Smart Thermostat (Fahrenheits) iSocket Smart Thermostat Settings (Celsius)

iSocket Systems unveils the Smart Thermostat, enabling remote temperature-based appliance control via smart plugs, ideal for environments without internet.

FINLAND, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, iSocket Systems announced the launch of the Smart Thermostat feature, expanding the capabilities of its smart plug ecosystem. The iSocket Smart Thermostat is a software feature within the iSocket dashboard that allows users to control various appliances based on temperature changes in different environments through iSocket’s smart plugs. This enables remote and automated temperature management, especially in locations without traditional internet access. By connecting temperature sensors to the smart plug, the thermostat can regulate the operation of the connected appliance.

The key advantage of this system is its versatility: iSocket's smart plugs allow users to connect a wide range of appliances with a standard plug, providing seamless integration for remote on/off control based on temperature settings. The Smart Thermostat can be configured and controlled through the iSocket Progressive Web App, enabling users to monitor and adjust temperature settings from any location.

“Smart thermostats are everywhere these days, but most are limited in their capabilities, as they are tailored to specific tasks,” said a representative from iSocket. “We’ve gone beyond the basics, offering a flexible solution that doesn’t just automate temperature control of specific equipment but is also portable, allowing it to be used in places where traditional smart devices cannot function.”

Similar to the previously announced Relay API, this new solution offers users greater flexibility. The iSocket Smart Thermostat works globally wherever mobile networks are available, ensuring reliable performance even in remote areas without access to traditional internet. The new thermostat feature will be available to both private and business users, offering a simple yet powerful tool for temperature control in various conditions.

iSocket Systems remains committed to advancing its product offerings and expanding their functionality. With the launch of the Smart Thermostat, the company continues its mission to deliver smarter and more efficient solutions for managing homes and offices. Future plans include further enhancing existing products and introducing new innovations that integrate seamlessly into current systems for more effective management.

About iSocket Systems Ltd.

Founded in 2009, iSocket Systems was one of the first companies to develop mobile-network-based solutions for remote power management and monitoring. Their smart plugs were among the earliest innovations in the market, designed to control power remotely long before the term “smart plug” became widely known. Today, iSocket products are used in over 186 countries, providing secure and reliable solutions for efficient power management, even in areas with limited connectivity.

