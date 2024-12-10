TapClicks Named Marketing Automation Platform of 2024 by MarTech Outlook

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, today announced that it was named Marketing Automation Platform of 2024 by MarTech Outlook. MarTech Outlook is an enterprise technology magazine, the go-to resource for senior-level marketing leaders and decision makers to learn and share their experiences with products, services, technologies and marketing technology trends.

In addition to awarding TapClicks the Marketing Automation Platform of the Year 2024, the December MarTech Outlook features an interview with Babak Hedayati, CEO and Founder of TapClicks. It covers how TapClicks is revolutionizing marketing automation with intelligence and integration; technology, partnerships, and marketing services; and the entrepreneurial journey of CEO and founder Babak Hedayati. The article also examines TapClicks’ tangible impact on marketers’ ROI and operational efficiency by delivering insightful campaign success metrics. It also covers the company’s ground-breaking artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, and how it has built a thriving partner ecosystem through the TapClicks Marketplace.

The full article, “TapClicks: Revolutionizing Marketing Automation with Intelligence and Integration,” can be found here: https://www.tapclicks.com/blog/marketing-automation-platform-of-the-year-martech-outlook-magazine.

“We are delighted to have been awarded Marketing Automation Platform of 2024 by MarTech Outlook,” stated Hedayati. “It is a testament to the efforts of our entire TapClicks team, who have done so much to fuel our technology, our growth, and success.”

“We are glad to announce TapClicks as the Marketing Automation Platform of the Year,” said Justin Smith, Managing Editor of MarTech Outlook. “The adoption of TapClicks’ technology spans thousands of agencies, media companies, brands, and enterprises. These organizations rely on the platform to achieve unparalleled visibility into campaign performance, accelerate innovation, and deliver superior results.”

About MarTech Outlook:

MarTech Outlook is a pioneer of new generation marketing technology, popular with CMOs and other C-level executives, professionals who are deeply involved in marketing strategies and optimizing ROI. It provides insights on the latest trends, innovative solutions, and industry updates to over 113K magazine subscribers, as well as about 254K monthly visitors to its website portal. Please see https://www.martechoutlook.com.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform that includes over 10,000 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.tapclicks.com.

