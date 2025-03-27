TapClicks Unveils Data Movement Solution to Empower Marketers with Seamless Data Integration and Transformation

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, announced today the launch of its new standalone ETL/ELT (Extract, Transform, Load) platform, TapDataMax, designed to transform how agencies, media companies, and brands manage their marketing data pipelines. The innovative solution offers a powerful and intuitive no/low-code interface, enabling marketing professionals to seamlessly connect, cleanse, transform, and export data across hundreds of sources and destinations - without requiring deep technical expertise.

No/Low-Code Platform Simplifies Data Movement Across Marketing Channels:

Marketing teams struggle with fragmented data from multiple marketing platforms, analytics tools, and internal and external data storage. TapDataMax resolves these challenges by bundling a comprehensive suite of pre-built connectors, industry-leading SmartConnector™ and transformation technology, and TapClicks Data Exporter into one easy-to-use platform.

“TapDataMax is a game-changer for marketing teams looking to harness the power of their data without the technical complexity,” said Chel Heler, Chief Growth Officer of TapClicks. “By combining innovation with ease-of-use, we empower businesses of all kinds to streamline their data pipelines and make data-driven decisions more effectively than ever.”

Beyond simple data extraction, the platform provides robust capabilities such as:

• Advanced transformations, enabling users to clean and normalize data, create proprietary formulas (e.g. ROAS, ROI…) and define granular transformation rules tailored to specific business needs.

• Harmonized data, e.g. standardized naming and de-duplication achieved by normalizing different data formats across hundreds of sources ensures consistency and accuracy across all connected platforms, simplifying omnichannel analysis.

• A no/low-code interface, enabling marketers to automate workflows effortlessly.

• Automatic data refresh and management of API quotas and errors to ensure that accurate and consistent data pipes are created with no manual intervention.

• Export of cleansed and transformed data to over two dozen destinations, including cloud storage, data warehouses, and visualization tools.

• Advanced customization options for analysts and data scientists who require more granular data manipulation.

• Scalability that enables agencies and brands to scale their campaigns seamlessly across the numerous platforms they require.

This standalone data-movement solution caters to both non-technical marketing teams and data-savvy analysts. TapDataMax is ideal for:

• Brand marketers seeking to overcome fragmented data and gain a unified view.

• Marketing agencies needing efficient ways to unify data across hundreds or thousands of client campaigns.

• Media companies requiring transformed on-demand data for insights and reporting.

“TapDataMax is the bridge between marketing data and AI-driven decision-making,” said Angshuman Rudra, Director of Product Management. “We’re giving brands and agencies the power to break down data silos and unlock the true potential of their data with TapDataMax.”

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 10,000 MarTech/AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, data analytics and standalone ETL. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information about TapClicks and TapDataMax, please visit www.tapclicks.com.

