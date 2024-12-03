Evolution Strategy Partners Wins Industrials Deal of the Year at the 23rd Annual M&A Advisor Awards

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolution Strategy Partners (“Evolution”) is proud to announce its recognition as the recipient of The M&A Advisor Industrials Deal of the Year award, celebrating the acquisition of Amped Electric . This accolade honors Evolution's commitment to transformative partnerships and innovative strategies that drive growth and success in the essential infrastructure industries.The acquisition of Amped Electric, a leader in electrical contracting and solutions in the Southeast, has elevated both organizations, paving the way for expansion into new markets and establishing a benchmark for operational excellence. Under the leadership of CEO Michael Jannace, Amped Electric has grown into a trusted name, recently being named Best Electrician in the North Charleston 2024 Best of Awards.“This recognition is a testament to the trust, vision, and partnership we share with Michael and the incredible team at Amped Electric,” said Stenning Schueppert, Managing Partner of Evolution Strategy Partners. “We are thrilled and honored to be included among such distinguished peers in the industry. This award highlights the flourishing collaboration between our teams, and we look forward to continuing our shared success in the years ahead.”Amped Electric's innovative spirit and dedication to customer excellence align seamlessly with Evolution's mission to build and support industry-leading infrastructure companies. Together, the partnership has positioned Amped Electric for sustained growth while continuing to deliver exceptional service to its clients.Securing an M&A Advisor Deal of the Year for the fourth, consecutive year underscores Evolution Strategy Partners' commitment to identifying opportunities that drive meaningful impact, enhance operations, and create value for all stakeholders.“For nearly 26 years, The M&A Advisor has been honoring the leading M&A transactions, companies and dealmakers. Evolution Strategy Partners was chosen from hundreds of participating companies to become an awards winner. It gives us great pleasure to recognize Evolution as winners for mergers and acquisitions firms and professionals,” said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor. “Evolution represents the best of the M&A industry in 2023-2024 and earned these finalist honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates.”

