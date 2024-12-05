Brazil’s Top National Parks to Visit for Ecotourism in 2025

Sunset over the dunes and lagoons of Lençóis Maranhenses, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Brazil. Diver explores the vibrant marine life of Fernando de Noronha, home to one of Brazil’s most stunning diving sites. A jaguar rests in the shade at Pantanal Matogrossense, the world’s best destination for spotting this iconic predator in the wild.

Brazilian travel platform PlanetaEXO showcases the best national parks in Brazil, ideal for adventurers seeking eco-tourism experiences next year.

PlanetaEXO bridges the gap between global travelers and Brazil’s unique ecosystems. By combining sustainability and adventure, we aim to make eco-tourism a force for good.” — Lucas Ribeiro

SãO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazil is home to 75 national parks – the first one being Itatiaia National Park (located in the triple border of Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and São Paulo), created in 1937, and the most recent one, Serra do Teixeira National Park (Paraíba), founded in 2023.

The main purpose of national parks is the preservation of natural ecosystems of great ecological relevance, enabling scientific research and environmental education.

Furthermore, the parks are also extraordinary destinations for ecotourism, offering unique adventures for every kind of traveler. From peaceful beaches and beautiful waterfalls, to ancient caves and abundant coral reefs, Brazil’s national parks offer great vacation experiences for families, couples, or solo travelers.

While Tijuca National Park, in Rio de Janeiro, and Iguazu National Park, in Paraná, attract millions of visitors annually, PlanetaEXO – a platform specialized in curated ecotourism experiences across Brazil – has selected a list of stunning, off-the-beaten-path parks that should be explored in 2025.

NATIONAL PARKS IN BRAZIL TO VISIT 2025

LENÇÓIS MARANHENSES NATIONAL PARK (MARANHÃO)

Newly recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site – more precisely in August 1st, 2024 –, Lençóis Maranhenses dazzles with its vast white sand dunes and seasonal rainwater lagoons.

This is a destination like no other, showcasing the coexistence of rivers, mangroves, and desert-like expanses in the very same space. More often than not, its beauty is described as otherworldly.

According to The New York Times, Lençóis makes “[you] feel like you’ve traveled so far that you’re only vaguely tethered to Earth”.

CHAPADA DIAMANTINA NATIONAL PARK (BAHIA)

A favorite among adventure travelers, Chapada Diamantina has Brazil’s most beloved hiking trails, such as the iconic Vale do Pati, one of the most important trekking locations in the entire country.

Beyond the extraordinary beauty, precious metals and gemstones have drawn attention to the place throughout history. In 1710, European explorers found gold in a river (Rio de Contas). More than a hundred years later, in 1844, diamonds were discovered – hence the name, Diamantina.

To protect this exuberance, the national park was founded in 1985. Nowadays, visitors are treated to dozens of waterfalls, underground lakes with crystal-blue waters, natural lookouts, and ancient rock formations, making it a cornerstone of ecotourism in the Atlantic Forest.

FERNANDO DE NORONHA MARINE NATIONAL PARK (PERNAMBUCO)

Strict visitor limits have preserved the beauty of this archipelago off the Northeast coast of Brazil. Since 2023, federal and state laws have defined that only 11,000 people per month are allowed on the main island – including workers, locals and tourists.

One of the most beautiful beaches on the planet are situated in Fernando de Noronha. In The World's 50 Best Beaches rank, Baía do Sancho was voted as the 35th best beach in the world. The list describes it as the “perfect getaway for those seeking peace and natural beauty”.

Famous for its vibrant coral reefs, rich marine life, and organizations aiming to protect aquatic animals (The Tamar Project and The Spinner Dolphin Project), Noronha is proof of how sustainable tourism is capable of preserving ecological treasures. Visitors can also enjoy activities such as snorkeling and scuba diving, which further immerse them in the island’s natural wonders.

SERRA DA CAPIVARA NATIONAL PARK (PIAUÍ)

A UNESCO World Heritage site since 1991, Serra da Capivara is one of the most important archaeological parks in the Americas. With over 400 sites and cave paintings dating back more than 10,000 years, it provides a fascinating glimpse into early human civilizations.

The park’s rugged landscape features dense caatinga vegetation, dramatic canyons, and striking rock formations. Visitors can explore trails that lead to key archaeological sites while taking in breathtaking views of the semi-arid region.

More than a historical treasure, Serra da Capivara is a unique ecotourism destination. Guided tours offer insights into its archaeological wonders, making it a perfect choice for history enthusiasts and adventurers alike.

PANTANAL MATOGROSSENSE NATIONAL PARK (MATO GROSSO/MATO GROSSO DO SUL)

The largest tropical wetland in the world, Pantanal Matogrossense is a haven for wildlife, caimans, capybaras, over 650 bird species, and thousands of other animals. The jaguar sits on the top of the list of the most beloved animals in the park, and it’s even considered a symbol of the Pantanal – which is, in fact, the best place on Earth to spot these mighty felines.

The national park’s diverse flora is just as impressive, as it’s home to three different Brazilian biomes: Cerrado, the Atlantic Forest and the Amazon Rainforest.

Such richness makes it a vital ecological hub and a top destination for photo safaris, horseback riding and wildlife-watching tours.

DISCOVER MORE

Brazil’s national parks are a testament to the country’s extraordinary natural heritage, offering unparalleled opportunities for eco-tourism and adventure. For a comprehensive overview of the top parks and expert insights into planning sustainable travel experiences, visit: https://planetaexo.com/blog/brazil-national-parks-2025/

ABOUT PLANETA EXO

PlanetaEXO is a travel platform dedicated to showcasing the natural and cultural wealth of Brazil. By offering curated, sustainable travel experiences, PlanetaEXO connects international travelers with local professionals to ensure seamless and enriching adventures.

With a mission to support local communities and protect natural ecosystems, PlanetaEXO champions eco-tourism as a means of fostering environmental conservation and cultural appreciation. Learn more about PlanetaEXO at https://planetaexo.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.