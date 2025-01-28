ResProp Awarded Management of Eastside at 2201 Apartments in Austin, Texas

The open-layout kitchen features light wood cabinetry, seamlessly connecting to the living room for a bright and spacious feel. The community center offers versatile workspaces, a communal kitchen, and a welcoming dining area, creating the perfect hub for productivity and connection. A bird’s-eye view showcases the property, complete with a sparkling pool and views of the surrounding Austin area.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ResProp Management is now providing full-service property management for Eastside at 2201 Apartments. Situated in the heart of Austin, this community offers residents convenient access to the vibrant energy of downtown while maintaining the unique character and laid-back vibe of the surrounding area.With more than 275 units, this community offers a selection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, featuring floor plans from 750 to 1,050 square feet, designed to suit any lifestyle. Each apartment includes an open space concept and in-unit appliances. Select units feature a built-in pantry, storage closets, wood vinyl flooring, and carpet flooring. The community also provides residents with an onsite fitness center, swimming pool, business center, playground, and laundry facilities.“ResProp Management is proud to add Eastside at 2201 to our portfolio. As we begin our relationship with Hayden Glade , we wish to provide a safe, attainable, and comfortable place to live for the residents of the 280 units” states, Alex Pankow, Director of Business DevelopmentLocated in the vibrant city of Austin, Eastside at 2201 Apartments strikes the perfect balance between serene suburban living and urban conveniences. The surrounding neighborhood features a diverse selection of dining, shopping, and entertainment options, including the lively Mueller district and nearby parks. Residents can easily explore outdoor activities at local trails or enjoy the nearby waterfront at Lady Bird Lake. With quick access to major highways, commuting to downtown Austin and other popular areas is effortless. Whether you’re relaxing at local parks, experiencing the city’s rich cultural scene, or indulging in the area's culinary delights, this community connects you to everything Austin has to offer.About Hayden Glade:Hayden Glade is a privately held real estate investment company specializing in workforce and affordable housing. With extensive experience in a complex regulatory environment, the company is dedicated to creating and preserving high-quality, affordable housing that enhances residents' lives. Their mission focuses on serving various stakeholders, including residents, team members, investors, and the community.About ResProp Management:Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

