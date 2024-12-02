Governor Abbott Appoints Five To Rehabilitation Council Of Texas

TEXAS, December 2 - December 2, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Shannon Rosson and Erica Kress and reappointed Christopher Baird, Glenda Born, and Michele Norris to the Rehabilitation Council of Texas for terms set to expire on October 29, 2027. The Council works with the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to advocate for people with disabilities in the vocational rehabilitation process.

Shannon Rosson of Bedford is the PACT Project director for Partners Resource Network. She is a member of the Community Resource Coordination Groups for Dallas, Ellis, Kaufman, and Tarrant counties. Rosson is also a former member of the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District Council of Parent Teacher Associations. Additionally, she is a member of the Trinity High School Softball Booster Club and a former Coach for the Special Olympics of Texas. Rosson received a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from The University of Texas (UT) at Austin.

Erica Kress of Aubrey is the second vice president for the National Federation of the Blind of Texas Dallas Chapter. She is an advocate for Living Beyond Limits, Safety Positive Foundation, and a volunteer for Texas Blind Soccer. Kress received a Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts from UT Arlington.

Christopher Baird of San Angelo is a vocation rehabilitation supervisor for the TWC. Previously, he served as a vocational rehabilitation counselor for TWC and the Texas Department of Assistive and Rehabilitative Services and as a community supervision officer for the Concho Valley Community Supervision and Corrections Department. Baird received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Texas Tech University (TTU) and a Master in Rehabilitation Counseling from TTU Health Sciences Center.

Glenda Born of Austin is a retired assistive technology specialist for TWC. During her 40-year career, she served as a rehabilitation teacher and team coordinator for the Texas Commission for the Blind and a work adjustment specialist for the Travis Association for the Blind. Born received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Education from Stephen F. Austin State University and holds a professional counselor’s license.

Michele Norris of La Porte is a regional blind services specialist for TWC. She previously served as a vocational rehabilitation counselor. Norris received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Saint Vincent College and a Master of Science in Clinical Vocational Rehabilitation Counseling from TTU.