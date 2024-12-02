Governor Abbott Announces Mexia Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, December 2 - December 2, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Mexia has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Mexia on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities work tirelessly to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates more than $26 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to build a bigger, better Texas.”

“I would like to congratulate the City of Mexia on being named a Music Friendly Texas Community by the Texas Music Office,” said Senator Charles Schwertner. “This designation recognizes Mexia’s rich musical history and will provide the opportunity to share the community and their love of music with neighbors and visitors alike. I look forward to seeing all the ways the city utilizes this designation to contribute to our state’s vibrant music industry.”

"Proud to see the City of Mexia receive the prestigious designation as a Music Friendly Texas Community," said Representative Angelia Orr. "This designation spotlights the rich cultural heartbeat of Mexia, honoring its unique musical heritage and fostering new opportunities for growth and community connection within Limestone County through the power of music.”

"Becoming a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community is a key step in celebrating and promoting the unique cultural heritage of Mexia,” said Mayor Geary Smith. “This certification not only opens doors for local musicians and venues but also enhances our economic opportunities by attracting new visitors and creating vibrant experiences for our residents. Music has always been a powerful connector, and by achieving this certification, we’re embracing its ability to bring people together and drive growth for our city."

"What an honor for Mexia to be recognized by the Texas Music Office as a Music Friendly Texas Certified community,” said Mexia Downtown President and local business owner Mitzi Eves. “Our community has longstanding strong support of musical events going back to the days of The Cowboy Western Club, one of the oldest Honky Tonks in Texas with performances by now-famous musical artists such as Gary Stewart, Jerry Lee Lewis, George Strait, Lorrie Morgan, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, Janie Fricke, Johnny Bush, and coming soon, Pat Green. Mexia is also proud of the revered American songwriter Cindy Walker, who we honor locally with the Cindy Walker Foundation and Cindy Walker Days, and whose legacy has helped bring some much-appreciated attention to Mexia where Cindy called home. This TMO award of the Music Friendly Texas Certified stamp will open the doors and encourage more local artists, community music events, and celebrations and really put Mexia on the map for years to come.”

“This Music Friendly Texas designation isn't just a piece of paper or pat on the back for Mexia,” said Cindy Walker Foundation Executive Director and KCEN-TV News Anchor Lindsay Liepman. “It's a true sign of progress as our community embraces what makes our music history unique and encourages us to continue to be a thriving part of the state's growing music industry.”

“This is an exciting step for the City of Mexia, a city with a musical history in legendary songwriter Cindy Walker, who wrote some of the biggest songs ever recorded,” said Texas 99.1 KNES-FM Program Director Buzz Russell. “You also have the legendary Cowboy Western Club that has hosted some of the biggest names in the history of country music. Becoming a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community solidifies the fact that Mexia is a music city and will open doors for our local talent and hopefully draw other artists and people of the music community in Texas. Like Texas cuisine, Texas music has many flavors and combinations, I can't wait to see what flavors Mexia adds to Texas music.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO and the Mexia Economic Development Corporation will be held in downtown Mexia and will include city officials and community leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.

Mexia Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Thursday, December 5 at 6:00 PM

Downtown Mexia

Sherman Street at Main Street

Mexia, TX 76667

Inquiries may be directed to Stacey Bush, Interim Director, Mexia Economic Development Corporation, 254-562-7900, SBush@mexiaedc.com

Mexia becomes the 71st Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 65 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state. The TMO also serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.