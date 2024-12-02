Garden of Lights Announces the Ohio Holiday Transformation Contest

Visitors have a chance to win professional holiday lighting for the exterior of their residence.

FRAZEYSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Crawford Barn property has been transformed into a dazzling light display inspired by the classic fairy tale Alice in Wonderland.Visitors have a chance to win professional holiday lighting for the exterior of their residence. The prize package features C9 Stringer LED lights along the roofline by manufacturer S4 Lights, as well as installation by Nelson’s Seasonal Décor. Nelson’s Seasonal Décor will provide 2-3 designs for the winner to choose from. The package includes design, labor, and materials for a total value of $15,000.To enter, visitors must post about their Garden of Lights experience on Facebook and Instagram, tagging Garden of Lights Ohio as well as three friends. Entries will be accepted through the last day that the display is open. One winner will be announced on the closing day. The complete rules and regulations can be found on their website As guests walk through the outdoor exhibition, they will be mesmerized by a spectacular array of breathtaking lights that illuminate the space and create the captivating atmosphere that brings Wonderland to life. In addition to themed character lanterns and the longest light and music tunnel in the United States, guests can enjoy a variety of multimedia attractions and family-friendly interactive games that test perceptiveness and memory. This unique attraction promises an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages, combining magic, wonder, and fun for the entire family.The Garden of Lights Alice in Wonderland exhibition is open to the public at 5563 Raiders Road, Frazeysburg, Ohio. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 5-9 PM and Friday through Sunday 5-10 PM. Tickets are available online and onsite at the ticket office.

Alice in Wonderland | Garden of Lights | Frazeysburg, Ohio

