The first Garden of Lights in the United States opens in October

Garden of Lights was created by the Wonderful Lighting company, the European market leader in themed light gardens, using high-tech, eco-friendly LED lighting.

FRAZEYSBURG , OH, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time, the Wonderful Lighting Company will bring Garden of Lights to the United States. The property of The Crawford Barn in Frazeysburg, Ohio, will be transformed into a dazzling light display inspired by the classic fairy tale Alice in Wonderland. Every corner of the Crawford Barn property will come alive with characters from the beloved story, such as Alice, the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit, and the Queen of Hearts, appearing in the form of illuminated lanterns. Each element of this outdoor exhibition is designed for all ages.

Highlighting the exhibition is the longest light and music tunnel in the United States, stretching 800 feet, and featuring an extraordinary blend of lights and sounds. More than 78,000 state-of-the-art LED lights, supplied by US lighting manufacturer S4Lighting, are used to illuminate the tunnel. Over 80 3D-lighted figurine lanterns with a height up to 20 ft, 95 2D-lighted decorative configurations, and approximately 580,000 light points are used to illuminate the entire outdoor exhibition. All Garden of Lights attractions are designed by an in-house design team to create a coherent and unique exhibition.

“We have been creating themed Gardens of Lights across Europe for over five years,“ says Michał Chojnacki, CEO of Wonderful Lighting. “This season, the lights will shine in 14 European locations with a variety of themes aimed at children and their parents. We are thrilled to bring one of the largest themed displays in the United States to Frazeysburg, Ohio. The Crawford Barn and the former Longaberger Homestead offer the perfect backdrop for our magical installations.”

In addition to the themed character displays and light tunnel, guests can enjoy a variety of multimedia attractions. Garden of Lights will also offer family-friendly interactive games that test perceptiveness and memory.

The Garden of Lights Alice in Wonderland exhibition opens to the public on October 18, 2024, at 5563 Raiders Road, Frazeysburg, Ohio, with evening hours. The exhibition will close on March 2, 2025. Ticket presale begins September 30.

