Royalton Barracks / DUI Refusal and Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2006039
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Trinity Poole
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/2/24 at 1015 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 NB MM 8 Hartford, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Criminal Refusal and Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Joel Bansah
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, operator Joel Bansah was stopped for a motor vehicle violation on I89 Northbound. Upon further investigation, it was determined the operator’s license was criminally suspended. Troopers also observed signs of impairment and Bansah was taken to into custody and transported to the Royalton State Police barracks for processing. He was cited and released.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time
