Royalton Barracks / DUI Refusal and Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2006039

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Trinity Poole

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12/2/24 at 1015 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 NB MM 8 Hartford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Criminal Refusal and Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Joel Bansah

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, operator Joel Bansah was stopped for a motor vehicle violation on I89 Northbound. Upon further investigation, it was determined the operator’s license was criminally suspended. Troopers also observed signs of impairment and Bansah was taken to into custody and transported to the Royalton State Police barracks for processing. He was cited and released.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time